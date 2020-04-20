The change in season is always the perfect time to change your scent. You can either opt for a fruity scent, a floral one or a scent that lets you smell like you just got out of the shower. There are thousands of perfume on the market, and looking for the best scent to match you can be confusing and overwhelming. Here are some of the best-selling women's perfume that you can purchase.

The Happy By Clinique For Women has a hint of citrus, a wealth of flowers and a mix of emotions. This women's fragrance gives fresh, vibrant notes such as ruby red grapefruit and bergamot, with soft and sensual ones such as Hawaiian wedding flower and spring mimosa. Wearing this perfume will make you happy. The recommended use is daytime and when applying, consider the several factors that can affect the natural smell of your skin and the way a scent smells on you.

The Lucky You Eau de Toilette Spray gives off bright, delightful and feminine vibes. This perfume for women possesses a blend of fresh citrus and light flowers for a refreshing and flowery fragrance. It is perfect as a casual scent for day or night. As for its fragrance notes, the top notes are the lightest of all notes and within seconds of spraying, the scent starts to develop. Elements of ruby red grapefruit, green leaves, and water hyacinth add a fresh aura.

The middle notes take longer to develop, it is the heart of the fragrance. This perfume has blue poppy, peony, and star jasmine mix to reveal a light feminine floral at the heart. As for the dry notes, as the fragrance develops and evaporates over time, these will be the lingering notes that leave a lasting impression. It has a hint of musk, sandalwood, and amber that brings the sensual finish to this multi-layered fragrance.

The Vera Wang Princess by Vera Wang for Women brings out the princess in you. It has a scent that spirits you away and a whimsical fragrance that captures your playful spirit. It has a magical blend of oriental vanilla gourmand with Water Lilly, Tahitian Tiare flower, Lady apple, vanilla, and amber. It can also enhance your daily routine, you can use it after showering, dressing or before going out.

The Yves Saint Laurent Spray for Women was launched in 2019 an has an Oriental Fougere fragrance for modern women. Spicy, crisp, sweet, vibrant, energizing and sophisticated. The top notes of this perfume are mandarin orange, lavender, blackcurrant, and petitgrain. The middle notes are lavender, jasmine and orange blossom. The base notes are Madagascar vanilla, cedar, musk, and ambergris. It is suitable for everyday wear and special occasions.

The Versace Bright Crystal Spray for Women is a perfect gift for women. It is a high-quality product with a classic designer fragrance. The enchanting fragrance features high notes of Yuzu and Pomegranate layered over a base of musky Mahogany and Amber. The middle note is radiant, distinctly feminine peony, lotus, and magnolia for a fragrance that evokes memories of a dreamy summer.

