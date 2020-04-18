To win and succeed in outer space combat, the U.S. Space Force will be armed and ready to defend America's interests in space.

According to reports, America's combat specialists in space will be armed with the latest weapons that can kill any satellite in orbit, and succeed to keep space free and uncontrolled by any superpower.

America's most advanced combat specialists

This branch of the American military has a new weapon to worry rivals in space. An offensive weapon called the Counter Communications System Block 10.2-was operational after a year-long testing period, and is ready to roll out in an all-out fight to protect all free nations.

This is developed with L3Harris Technologies that is one of the first techs that are "transportable space electronic warfare system that reversibly denies adversary satellite communications." In short, it will jam satellite communication of the other powers, denying them the use of satellite coms in a situation.

The delivery of the communication interdiction equipment will give the division in the air force with 16 units of unprecedented offensive capacity. Soon after the delivery of the first prototype, second that features improve will be out next.

According to Colonel Stephen Brogan, a unit head involved with procurement for the Space Force, in an interview with Bloomberg, the next upgrade will be "Meadowland" that will feature offensive capacity.

He added the space force is there to have the unprecedented offensive capacity to deal crucial blows to adversaries of America and to make them stay down or get more. According to Lt. Brogan, four more models will be ready for delivery by October 2022. If the earlier models were transportable, a newer model will jam frequencies to disable more frequencies and will be lighter in weight.

Military officials explained that these ground-based jammers will be used to kill communication, give American assets time to kill orbit based equipment before enemies can react. They reassured that jamming interference can be reversed and is temporary to give assets the advantage in a knockout fight.

America's response to dominate in space

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) had a warning last January that China and Russia are threats if they control outer space combat, and stressed that Americans must roll out countermeasures.

According to Newsweek, a research paper that lays out what needs to be done to illustrate the scenario says, "Chinese and Russian space surveillance networks are capable of searching, tracking, and characterizing satellites in all earth orbits."

The system supports space operations and counter-space systems. Russia and China have "jamming and cyberspace capabilities, directed energy weapons, on-orbit capabilities and ground-based antisatellite missiles that can achieve a range of reversible to non-reversible effects."

Gen. John W. Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, said Russia is not sincere and are still developing counter-space weapons programs, and use space arms control to limit US power in space.

He added that even in times of pandemics, developing these systems are crucial because it will be dangerous to be trusting. Last December, President Donald Trump made the National Defense Authorization Act 2020 into law creating the Space Force as the NDAA is in force.

Through the US Space Force, American will continue its roles into the next century.

