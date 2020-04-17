Dr. Chris Steele, the resident doctor of the British show "This Morning," talked about the importance of Vitamin D amid the coronavirus outbreak. He has urged the public to consider taking a vitamin D supplement in order to help the body fight coronavirus and boost the immune system.

According to Dr. Chris Steele, vitamin D could help the immune system fight viruses. People can normally get the vitamin through sunlight, but since the pandemic has forced people to stay inside their houses, it can be difficult to get the Recommended Daily Allowance of RDA of the vitamin. This is why Dr. Chris suggested that people should take supplements.

Dr. Chris Steele talked to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, two hosts of "This Morning," and stated that vitamin D is made in the skin and in the action of sunshine. Since a lot of people are now low on vitamin D, supplements rich in vitamin D should be taken.

Vitamin D benefits

Dr. Chris also read out a research paper that states that vitamin D deficiency is common and that those who are at risk of coronavirus should take supplements with vitamin D in order to enhance their resistance to COVID-19. He also recommended that people should look for supplements with Vitamin D3 on the label.

During the interview, Ruth Langsford emphasized that vitamin D would not prevent you from getting coronavirus but it is just a measure that needs to be taken in order to fight it. In the website of the NHS, it stated that if people choose to take vitamin D supplements, 10 micrograms a day will be enough.

The statement on the website also reads that people should not take more than 100 micrograms of vitamin D a day as it could be harmful. This applies to adults, including pregnant women and breastfeeding women, the elderly, and children who are aged 11 to 17 years old. It is best to consult a doctor if there are any questions about supplements.

Other ways to boost the immune system

On April 16, Dr. Chris Steele also made an appearance on "This Morning" and talked about the three foods that can help boost the immune system. The 77-year-old GP explained on the program that eating beans, bananas, and yogurt will give people a better chance of fighting off the deadly virus.

Dr. Chris also emphasized on the importance of vitamin D3, and it should be added to people's diet. Vitamin D3 can be found in foods like oily fish, red meat, egg yolk, and other produce.

Host Ruth Langsford again reminded the viewers that eating the suggested foods will not stop people from getting the coronavirus but it is good to boost the immune system in order to help fight the virus and its symptoms.

Appearing on the ITV program, Dr. Chris stated that the immune system protects you against bacteria and viruses. People can increase the population of friendly bacteria in the body by eating yogurt, more specifically, Greek-style yogurt. Eating beans can also increase the population of friendly bacteria in the body, as it is rich in probiotics.

Dr. Chris added that there are simple, cheap and good ways of boosting the immune system. As long as people are mindful of what they eat and they exercise daily, then they can strengthen their immune system.

