As the Curiosity rover move about on the surface of Mars, a conspiracy theorist with an observant eye saw alleged evidence of life on Mars by detecting some unknown alien technology or items that are yet to be identified.

The Curiosity rover will soon be joined by Perseverance on the Martian surface, giving more coverage in the search or at least evidence that life was present on the Red planet.

For extraterrestrial believers, this is an opportunity to prove that life is not unique to Earth, or at least some evidence to prove the assertion of scientists or conspiracy theorists.

An alien artefact and the Mayan civilization on Earth

According to some theorists, the alleged object on Mars is something similar to Mayan artefacts. The Mayans existed in south America and disappeared leaving distinct sculpture and shapes similar to what was seen on Mars.

Anyone who is familiar with conspiracies and especially life on mars will know Scott C. Waring as one of those unorthodox individuals. He has a distinct interest in proving that life exists in space, not just on earth.

It was him who saw the pictures from the Mars rover, making the connection based examining the photographs captured.Recently, he observed a Martian lizard from one of the pictures captured in the Sol location on Mars.

Waring then added that this may be a concrete evidence that life is extinct or past gone, but he said to look for evidence that will provide indisputable proof.

Many believe that his views are not orthodox but is from the standard scientific method which are based on evidences that he has accumulated.

He made an entry on his blog ET Database saying,"The object in question is folded and has three layers with a baseball size sphere sitting on the top layer."

The object is different from the surroundings that are easily seen. He noted that its dominant color is grey and metallic that made it stand out when seen from the picture.

He made an observation that the link used for this evidence was scrubbed by NASA to avoid such conspiracy theories connecting it.

Waring further commented that it was a "remarkable find" but the irony is that it was covered up by NASA because it did not fit inside current thinking.

If it was a dig site of either Mayan or Aztec and the item was seen, then it would be accepted as made by 'intelligent beings' not questioned.

"I hope this discovery inspires you to start searching and reporting discoveries of your own. We learn together as we teach each other," he added.

Waring to some is too unorthodox

According to NASA, they cite the image as not empirical but products of pareidolia. This happens to anyone when the brain tricks the mind's eye into seeing objects, patterns and shapes with textures that are mistakenly interpreted on the rock surface.

All that was is just rock as a simple interpretation, not anything else!

One other purported support for his theory of life on Mars is a large black rock, which might be a fossil.

He then said that same picture was used on the Mars Science Laboratory website with the huge black fossil on the front page.

Adding that NASA is not interested in finding life out there, he said, "They only want to drip feed the public boring science facts to satisfy the public's curiosity."

