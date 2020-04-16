According to the World Health Organization (WHO), drinking alcohol can increase the risk of catching COVID-19 and can make it worse if you get it. WHO recommends government leaders around the world to limit access to alcohol during coronavirus lockdown.

Alcohol consumption is associated with a number of both communicable and noncommunicable diseases that can make a person more susceptible to contracting COVID-19. It can also complicate mental health issues, stroke violence, and risk-taking behavior, especially in countries that have implemented social distancing measures that largely keep the population quarantined in their homes.

WHO also published a fact sheet dissipating the dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the coronavirus.

WHO added that alcohol consumption could result in serious health issues, including death, especially if it's diluted with methanol. About 3 million death cases per year are ascribed to alcohol without a pandemic driving up consumption.

The office said that people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data compiled by Nielsen, for the week ending March 28, alcohol sales at US liquor and grocery stores were up 22% compared with the same time last year. And according to the financial services company Rabobank, more Americans are drinking at home as the market for on-site dining and drinking stands to miss out on $15 billion in alcohol sales over the next two months.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, the WHO's parent organization, warned earlier this month that the world is experiencing a horrifying global surge in domestic violence as millions around the world stay home to curb the spread of COVID-19. He added the economic and social stress of the outbreak, as well as restrictions on movement, have all contributed to the surge in abuse.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, last month offered advice on how to stay mentally and physically healthy under lockdown measures.

Tedros said that during this difficult time, it's important to continue looking after the physical and mental health. He added that being both physically and mentally healthy will not only help in the long term, it will also help fight Covis-19 once you get infected.

WHO advises keeping being healthy by eating healthy food to boost the immune system, limit sugary and alcohol drinks, not to smoke because it can exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms and increase the risk of getting seriously sick, exercise for at least 30 minutes a day for adults and an hour a day for kids, prevent from sitting too long in the same position for people working from home, take a 3-minute break after 30 minutes, and get the mind off the crisis by listening to music, reading a book or playing games.

Tedros said that it's normal to feel stressed, confused and scared during a crisis and talking to people you know and trust can help. He added to try not to watch or read too much news if it makes you anxious and to get information only from reliable sources once or twice a day.

