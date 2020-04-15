South Korea is famous in the worldwide beauty market for its high-quality beauty products. They take skincare routines very seriously and their products are aimed for those who want to have youthful-looking skin.

Korean beauty products are known to have innovative and gentle ingredients, pleasing packaging and instant results. If you are looking for a Korean beauty product like a serum to help you achieve the skin that you want, you can search for them on the market. However, there are hundreds of Korean serums, and it can be overwhelming to choose.

Here are the best Korean serum that you can buy to help you achieve a youthful look.

The Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule can help regenerate your skin, the same way that snails regenerate their shell. It has a thick and elastic formula with rich snail secretion extract concentration that delivers nutrition on your skin. The snail extract restores damaged skin and improves wrinkles. It is a certified anti-aging formula and it provides moisture, thus keeping your skin hydrated for a long time.

The SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule Facial Serum is an all-in-one ampoule. It is an all-rounder product to help with the replenishment, soothing, softening and rejuvenation of the skin. It uses 100% undamaged, high-quality extracts from Centella Asiatica harvested in Madagascar.

This face serum offers intense hydration and it balances sebum levels, it reduces acne, dry patches, skin irritation and prevents signs of aging. It soothes blemishes and it reduces excess oil production, it also diminishes the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, it provides deep hydration and it strengthens the skin barrier.

The Vichy Mineral 89 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a daily face moisturizer with natural origin hyaluronic acid & Vichy Volcanic Water to hydrate, plump and to strengthen your skin. This hydrating face serum provides your skin's daily dose of strength while revealing a luminous, healthy-looking glow.

This hyaluronic acid serum is paraben-free, oil-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free and it is suitable for sensitive skin. You can apply facial moisturizer alone for fast-absorbing hydration, or you can add it to a moisturizer or foundation for a boost.

The Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Facial Serum can help improve skin impurities and it can brighten the skin in just 2 weeks. The Vita C Dark Spot Serum targets impurities such as dark spots, blemishes, wrinkles, fine lines, uneven skin tone, and dullness. It also helps prevent signs of aging. It has an advanced formula that corrects the innermost layers of the skin even before the hidden impurities surface.

Based on a consumer panel test of users with a variety of skin types, in just 2 weeks, 95% of users felt their skin was clearer and brighter. The serum contains 70% green tangerine extract, thus it is full of vitamin C derivatives. Green tangerines contain up to 10 times more vitamin C than their mature counterparts, making this serum more effective than other vitamin C serums on the market.

