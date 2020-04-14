If you are looking for a ceiling fan to install in your home, you need to look for a high-quality one that is functional and long-lasting. Ceiling fans are simple, it consists of an electric motor within a central hub that rotates three to five blades in order to provide air circulation.

There are a lot of things that you need to check before you purchase a ceiling fan, and one of them is the rotation. Almost all fans have a switch on the side of the housing that changes the direction of rotation of the fan blades. The direction for cooling should be set to move downward, usually counter-clockwise. For colder months, it should go clockwise.

With that being said, here are some of the best ceiling fans on the market that you can buy.

The Honeywell Duvall Tropical Ceiling Fan has a quality design. It features a bronze finish and a 5 ETL wet rated wicker blades. The tropical style ceiling fan is easy to install. It includes "quick 2 hang" technology, you can quickly attach fan blades to the motor housing with ease. Assembling this ceiling fan is very simple. It has a quiet reversible motor with 4 speed set that can be run in reverse in the winter to aid in rotating warm air in the room.

Also Read: Easy and Efficient Method to Create a Dating App

The Hunter Fan Black Ceiling Fan features a whisper wind motor that delivers powerful air movement with whisper quiet performance so you get the cooling power that you want without the noise. The reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer to updraft mode during the winter. It is Energy Star certified so it ensures superior energy efficiency with maximum performance to help save you money. It can be used in porches, patios and sunrooms.

The Westinghouse Lighting Ceiling Fan has a one-light-52-inch four-blade feature that is perfect for rooms that are up to 360 square feet or 18 x 20 feet. It has a 153 x 15 millimeter silicon steel motor with triple capacitor, three spades, reversible switch that you can use year-round. The fan provides airflow up to 5,050 cubic feet per minute or cfm. Using only 55 watts, this ceiling fan has an airflow efficiency of 91 cfm per watt, providing year round comfort while lowering your electric bill.

The Monte Carlo Ceiling Fan has an energy-efficient DC motor. The quiet DC motor produces more power and torque while using 70% less energy. The hand-carved balsa wood blades maximizes airflow. It is available in 3 blade sweeps, from a cozy room to the great room, it offers you the best airflow option for your space, with 60 inches, 70 inches and 88 inches. The Monte Carlo Ceiling Fan is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. It is recommended for 350-400 sq. ft. rooms such as great room, master suite and outdoor like the patio.

Related Article: The Most Sleek Battery Cases for Your iPhone