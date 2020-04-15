A spokesperson for Madrid's regional government told CNN that more than 300,000 nonessential workers are estimated to have gone back to their jobs in Spain's Madrid region on April 13. This is after the country began a partial lifting of lockdown restrictions that are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Some restrictions were eased as the country enters its second month of lockdown, allowing those who can't work from home to return to work, such as those in manufacturing industries and construction. However, bars, shops and restaurants, and other businesses considered nonessential will remain closed until further notice.

Thousands of people return to work in Spain

Spain has been one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with 172,541 confirmed cases so far. Spain is also the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Europe, and second to the U.S worldwide. The country has now recorded more than 18,056 deaths.

On April 13, the country recorded the second-lowest daily rise in deaths for three weeks, with 517 fatalities in 24 hours. However, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has cautioned that the nation's return to normal life will be progressive, and he stressed that the resumption of normal activity will happen in phases and with hygiene measures and efforts to monitor new cases and prevent further contagion.

Slowly but surely

The government announced that the police would hand out 10 million protective masks at metro stations and other transport hubs while reiterating guidance on social distancing and regular hand-washing. The central government of Spain has distributed 1 million coronavirus testing kits around the country, and five million more will be sent out in the coming days.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that the climb has been difficult and the descent will also be, as the country's state of emergency was extended to April 26. He also warned that the restrictions may need to be further extended.

However, the easing restrictions have raised some concerns. Spain's General Workers Union or GTU has raised concerns over the safety of those returning to work. The union called on employers to be responsible for providing personal protective equipment for their staff, the statement is published on their website.

Regional governments and opposition politicians have also criticized the decision to ease the restriction. The president of Catalonia, Qium Torra, said that returning people to work was irresponsible and reckless in a video statement posted on his Twitter account.

A study published last week in the medical journal The Lancet warned that coronavirus lockdowns around the world should not be lifted completely until a vaccine for the virus is found. The study is based on China's outbreak, and it used mathematical modeling to show how lifting such measures prematurely could result in a sweeping second wave of infection.

Meanwhile, Spain's neighboring country Austria, stated that it would gradually be to reopen shops after Easter, and in Germany, economists, lawyers, and medical experts are recommending a revival that would allow specific industries and workers to resume their activities while careful steps are taken to prevent another wave of coronavirus.

In Denmark, kindergartens and schools will reopen this week if the country's coronavirus cases remain stable, and In Norway, children will return to kindergarten a week later.



