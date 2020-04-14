Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that we are not just fighting an epidemic; we are fighting an infodemic. Since the coronavirus has evolved into a global pandemic, the wave of misinformation has grown.

Misinformation is spread through copy-and-paste method of posts from misidentified experts. One example is the false claim which suggests a 'cure' for the COVID-19 found in Israel.

The post, which has been found not only in English, but also in Spanish and Russian, saying that there are no cases of coronavirus in Israel and suggesting that a mixture of lemon, baking soda, and hot water could immediately kill the virus and that the mixture alkalizes the immune system. With more than 5,000 reported confirmed cases of the virus in Israel as of April 1, this post itself is untrue.

Alkalanizing water or food will not cure infection

Another post found on Facebook calls on people to have daily dose of lemon water, or add baking powder instead because the virus is said to be pH sensitive. This claim is said to be false as well.



Professor Michael Kann, professor of clinical virology at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, pointed to the Chin. et al study released earlier this year that has detailed how the SARS-COV-2 virus reacts under different conditions, from temperature to pH.

pH is a logarithmic scale, from 0 to14, from highly alkaline to acidic. Water stands at 7 and is neutral. The scientist found that the coronavirus has a high range of stability, which is from 3 to 10 on the pH scale.

Adding baking powder, which has an approximate pH 9 and lemon juice with a pH under 3 to water, the pH would stand between 6 and 8. This mixture is not near the level that could destabilize the virus.

Prof Kann said that the virus is stable to acid shown for a pH down to 3; pure lemon juice has a pH which is slightly lower. He added that the idea of adding lemon juice to food or drinks is inactivating the virus is wrong.

Dr. Gerald Keush, professor of medicine and international health at Boston University School of Medicine, comments that it is possible to that heat and acid pH can reduce the titer, or dilution, of the virus sample, and said that there are some data emerging about this. However, this relates to decontaminating things like protective and laboratory equipment. And added that since the route of infection includes the nose and eyes, it is not going to be safe to sanitize these areas without causing serious damage.

Lemon water will not alter the body's pH, thus will not kill the virus

Ingesting something acidic, like lemon with pH below 3, could not alter the pH of the body due to a number of reasons. According to Prof. Kann, the body regulates the pH in a very narrow range, which is important for cell functioning (pH 7.37-7.43). He added that drinking lemon juice could not alter the already acidic stomach. In addition, the so-called proton-pump in the stomach maintains its pH.

Prof Kann explained that even if there are ways to change the pH of the blood, the body would instantly try to readjust. One method is altering breathing. With lower rates of breathing, the body accumulates CO2 which leads to acidification and with higher rates, it reduces CO2 and pH levels are increased. Once the pH level of the blood is not on its normal range, you are extremely ill.

Similar claims to the one outlined above have been debunked by a number of institutions. Johns Hopkins University warns against gargling or swallowing of bleach, taking acetic acid or steroids, or using saltwater, essential oils, ethanol or other substances are not recommended to protect anyone from getting COVID-19, and some of these practices may be dangerous.

According to WHO, until now there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus. To protect ourselves from the new coronavirus, WHO recommends that people should frequently wash their hands, cover their mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid contact with those who are sick.

