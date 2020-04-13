Amid the imposed lockdown and repeated pleas of authorities to adhere to social distancing guidelines, a huge house party was gatecrashed by dozens of police officers who chased down the lockdown rebels in Stockton, Durham, Saturday.

Showing utter disregard to the safety measures which were imposed by the government against coronavirus, the party-goers were overflowing in the house before the raid happened.

According to Daily Mail, there were around two dozen cops accompanied by four paramedics who were deployed to attend the party which spiraled out of control.

The youth who were present in what was dubbed as the "covidiot party," ignored all warnings by the authorities in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the UK as their cases continue to rise. Many of the party-goers immediately fled from the scene after the officers arrived while those who were not able to get away in time were instructed to go straight home.

Events of similar nature were rampant across the country as people continue to disregard the strict requests for people to stay home during the long bank holiday weekend.

Gate-crashed by cops.

According to reports, the party started around 9 pm, and not long after, the street was filled with the glow of emergency lights which prompted the commotion as police ended the reckless partying. Reports also said that one man was arrested during the incident and another was mildly injured but refused medical intervention by paramedics.

Images fro that night showed a young man on the floor just outside the party venue who was surrounded by medical staff. People online have condemned the party-goers saying that the medical staff could have been giving their time helping combat the pandemic instead of responding to these reckless acts.

People are ignoring lockdown regulations.

In the United Kingdom, emergency lockdown regulations have now been drafted into law. The said law clearly indicated that people are only allowed to leave their homes for essential activities which includes getting food and medicine.

Aside from the party which was intervened by the police, parks, and beaches across the country have also filled up with people who kept ignoring the rules and celebrated Easter under the sun. Pictures of people sunbathing on the grass circulated as police kept pleading the lockdown violators to get back indoors.

Due to this, in order to stop Easter mourners from flocking and laying flowers, councils have been forced to shut cemeteries.

Government officials and frontliners plead people to stay indoors.

Government authorities and healthcare front liners have also continuously pleaded people to stay indoors and practice social distancing as their contribution to helping the country fight the current health crisis. However, people have also continuously ignored their advice.

After Easter Sunday, there have been 84,279 cases of COVID-19 reported in the UK and at least 10,612 people have died of coronavirus in the country.

Last Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons who is still recovering after falling ill of coronavirus disease paid tribute to the doctors and nurses of the National Health Service who saved his life. He also called out to people to abide by the law in order to flatten the curve on the number of cases and deaths caused by COVID-19.

