A 101-year-old woman escaped from a nursing home in a bid to get to visit her little girl on her birthday, German police said Tuesday. Officers blocked her after she had escaped via an emergency exit at the home, situated in Brunswick in northern Germany, some 140 miles west of Berlin.

After the senior lost her way in her search for her daughter's house in a suburb, she called the Brunswick police for help. Despite the fact that she claimed that she lived with her little girl, officials speculated truth.

At the point when they brought her to the house, the little girl clarified that her mom had moved into the old people's home only two weeks before and had been missing her daughter terribly.

Police said the old lady was able to see her daughter from the safety of the patrol car's window before they took her back to the home.

Germany in lockdown

Germany has been under a worldwide lockdown for more than two weeks, with gatherings of more than two individuals in public are prohibited and most businesses and foundations.

Elderly people's homes have been shut to guests to constrain the spread of infection to their vulnerable inhabitants.

A week ago, Brunswick prosecutors affirmed they were exploring an old people's home in Wolfsburg after 22 individuals died there following coronavirus infections.

Furthermore, as of Tuesday, Germany has recorded more than 106,700 cases with at any rate 1,942 deaths, as indicated by the most recent information from John Hopkins University.

As we get familiar with COVID-19, it's inexorably certain that your risk of severe illness and death increments with age.

Children under nine years old appear to be to a great extent unaffected, either with no or mild symptoms. None have died because of the coronavirus.

Elderly are the most vulnerable to COVID-19

Individuals over the age of 80 years and those with interminable illnesses are the most vulnerable. For those more than 80, around 15% of them who are infected will die.

Older adults are at an essentially increased risk of severe illness following infection from the coronavirus. This is a significant perception of the European Region.

Some of the reasons older individuals are enormously affected by the coronavirus include the physiological changes related to maturing, diminished immune capacity and multimorbidity which expose grown-ups to be increasingly susceptible to the infection itself and make them more likely to suffer severely from the coronavirus and progressively serious complications.

In any case, age isn't the main risk for severe illness. The very thought that the coronavirus only affects older individuals is accurately off-base. Young people are not invincible, 10% to 15% of individuals under 50 have moderate to extreme infection. Extreme cases of the infection have been found in individuals in their teens or twenties, with many requiring serious care and a few, tragically, dying.

On a positive note, there are reports of individuals beyond 100 years old who were admitted to hospital for the coronavirus and have now since made a total recuperation. It is turning out to be more clear that the healthier you were before the coronavirus outbreak plays a crucial role. Individuals who age healthily are less at risk.

