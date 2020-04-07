In Russia, a man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing five people after asking them not to be so loud during Russia's coronavirus lockdown. The Russian Investigative Committee told state news agency TASS that the man was immediately arrested after arguing with his neighbors while standing on the balcony of his apartment.

Man shot five people for talking too loud

The incident happened in the village of Yelatma, in the Ryazan region of western Russia. Just like the other Russian regions, the area has imposed a quarantine order for residents as Russia battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The Interior Ministry's regional department told TASS that the police officers arrived at the scene minutes after the incident happened. The suspect was immediately detained by police officers near the building where five bodies were found. According to the preliminary data, the victims were four men and one woman.

TASS cited the Russian Investigative Committee and added that the man allegedly asked the group of four young men and a woman flocking near the house to not be so loud, all while standing on the balcony of his apartment. After a verbal exchange, the man is said to have taken his licensed gun and shot at them. All five victims died on the spot.

A spokesman for the Kasimov district court told TASS that the man confessed to the incident during his interrogation, and he stated that he had acted in self-defense. Russian has now more than 6,300 coronavirus cases and at least 47 deaths.

Also Read: Jealous Husband Shot Wife to Death, Kids Lead the Police to Her Lifeless Body

Man kills wife during lockdown

Meanwhile in Britain, a South Wales man is charged with his wife's murder while they were in quarantine. Campaigners have warned that the lockdown would make it tougher than normal for families that are at risk for domestic violence. Anthony Williams, 69, from Brynglas, Cwmbran, South Wales, was arrested after he was accused of murdering his wife during self-isolation.

Willams' wife, Ruth William, who was 67 years old and a former school dinner lady, was seen unconscious and unresponsive at their home. She died later in the hospital after sustaining head injuries. The couple had been married for 45 years and their neighbors said that they appeared to be devoted to each other.

On March 30, 2020, Williams appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court for a two-minute hearing in which he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and his address. He was remanded in custody by District Judge Stephen Harmes and has appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on March 31.

The former ASDA supermarket worker Ruth was found unconscious and it was understood that she received her injuries several hours before the 999 call was made from the couple's semi on the Brynglas Estate, Cwmbran.

Today Williams appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court this morning for a two-minute hearing in which he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. Former ASDA supermarket worker Ruth was found unconscious and it is understood that she received her injuries several hours before the 999 call was made from the couple's semi on the Brynglas Estate, Cwmbran. The retired couple had a daughter Emma who was said to be devastated by the incident.



Related Article: Pot Candies? Two Kids Hospitalized After Eating THC-Infused Candy From Food Banks