Body bags of deceased Americans who died from COVID-19 disease are seen lined up in the hallway of a Brooklyn hospital. Morbid images are getting attention online showing how America is struggling against the onslaught of the virus.

The sight of these body bags relive the memories of 1945 at Pearl Harbor during a Japanese blitzkrieg attack. Now New York City is beset by this marauding virus that takes lives without mercy.

Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick is now overwhelmed with death. All these images are shown to the world points as more people succumed to death everyday.

All over NYC, most hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients in various stages of the illness. Hospital personnel are fighting to cure them despite the diminishing spaces that cannot house the increasing number of patients.

Like pictures from an apocalyptic scene in a movie, photos from Wyckoff Heights Medical Center show medics carrying bodies like meat into a freezer trailer, which will be their temporary morgues, reports the Daily Mail.

Freezer trucks keep someone's dead loved one because NYC morgues cannot hold any more corpses.

The COVID-19 death toll is 2,400 and 67,500 positive cases. Death has taken 4,159 lives in the New York state and more than 122,000 positive cases were registered officially.

On Saturday, there was a total of 630 deaths. On Sunday morning, the recorded number of deaths is 594 within 24-hours which was meteoric in the rise.

Governor Andrew Cuomo did not say the worst is done, but to be safe he said the apex of the contagion might be a plateau where NYC is now.

He added,"We won't know until you see the next few days, does it go up, does it go down."

The governor mentioned a hint of good news which was a drop of 50% of new hospitalizations in a period of 25 hours. Apart from that, the number of patients discharged as higher than expected.

Contrasting the 574 patients in hospitals last Sunday, he confirms about 1,095 new patients on Saturday and 1,427 patients on a Friday that was the most number.

On March 22, it was the lowest number wherein 600 patients were admitted in the hospital. The number of patients is now 586 and still lower by far.

According to Governor Cuomo, when the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic is done, there will be a roll-out of mass testing to check who is positive or not. This is also another step that they need to take to let America regain its lose footing.

Despite the severity of the COVID-19 crisis, there are eight states that are not following the stay-at-home orders which is aimed at slowing the spread of the respiratory disease. Some churches even held masses against directives.

As New York City drops in the number of victims, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C., have seen an increase of coronavirus positive cases.

