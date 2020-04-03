America is in the grip of the coronavirus crisis with the official death toll is now at 6000+ dead from the COVID-19 disease. The US is facing its darkest hours with 245,193 cases and 6,088 dead from the virus. Worlwide, the record shows 1,015,868 cases and 53,216 deaths.

Sadly, in just 24-hours there were 884 deaths registered, which is a new record based on the Johns Hopkins University, which is a real-time tracking of the virus.

One problem now is the stockpile of necessities like protective gear and important medical supplies are nearing a tipping point as they are running out.

According to officials in the Trump administration, supplies can be acquired with $16 Billion funds. Many state and local officials complain that they are not supplied enough masks, gowns, and ventilators needed to keep entubated patients breathing. Severe patients have their airways blocked so they can't breathe.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence said that the progress of the coronavirus in the country is almost similar to wha is happening in Italy. The death toll for Italy is now more than 13,000 dead, one of the most severe casualties outside of mainland China where it was detected first.

Increasing numbers of the confirmed infections all over the US has sky rocketed to 25,000 in a single day overwhelmingly. New York City is in the red alert since as many as 47,500 people have tested positive, with a glum death count of 1300 people.

U.S. officials are forecasting that about 240,000 people will be the possible death toll from the COViD-19 despite the counter-measures to control its rise. The worsts has happened and unexpected, a six-week-old infant died from exposure, this not expected at that age and the youngest victim taken by the contagion

New York under siege by the coronavirus

Of all the states, New York City have the most number of positive cases and deaths. It appears that social distancing does not work in the area as many people are still seen roaming around in places.

Most apartments are cramped with many occupants, social distancing does work and is negated in a place like it, added Dr. Mitchell Katz, head of New York City Health + Hospitals.

"While we are practising as a city, social distancing, you may have multiple families living in a very small apartment. And so it's easy to understand why there's a lot of transmission of Covid occurring," said Dr Mitchell Katz, head of New York City Health + Hospitals, according to BBC.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that U.S. needs 2.1 million surgical masks, 400 ventilators, and 100,000 surgical gowns. The mayor also warned that April would be worse than March, adding that their goal is to triple the number of hospital beds to around 65,000.

Elsewhere in the U.S.

In New Orleans, Ellis Marsalis Jr, a jazz pianist, teacher and father of musicians Branford and Wynton Marsalis, died from the contagion.

Florida, Georgia and Mississippi are now in lockdown and everyone are told to stay home.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed two coronavirus cruise ships to dock but not disembark at Fort Lauderdale, later said it was up to locals to decide.

