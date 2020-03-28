The novel coronavirus pandemic ought to be detrimental to be unfavorable for the online dating business. Yet the opposite seems to be the case so far.

As governments clamp down on social engagements to contain the prevalence of the coronavirus, dating sites are discouraging dates and requesting users to get to know each other online instead.

Leading matchmaker OkCupid tweeted, "We don't know who needs to hear this, but now is NOT the time to go out with your date to a bar."

Because the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, restaurants, cinemas, bars, malls and practically anywhere you can go on a date are mostly closed. Many people nowadays are practicing social distancing and abiding by the CDC's guidelines.

Many users are romancing online, often using in-app video chats.

"It used to be more 'hey looking for a hookup' and now it's like, 'hey maybe after coronavirus'," according to a Grindr user in Beirut in his 20s, who requested not to be identified because the app has been prohibited in Lebanon.

Quarantining makes the dynamics of personal relationships crystal clear as you ask yourself if there is a person in your life who you are willing to be stuck with, or to even get sick with?

Conversations go on in nascent relationships with the universe forcing a DTR (or Define the Relationship). They may be dating, but are they quarantining?

Meanwhile, an interesting Google Form circulated among students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania called "Love Is Blind, Bschool Edition." Its name was inspired by the popular Netflix show where couples talk in isolated pods and eventually get engaged without seeing each other.

The guidelines are simple: Make a fake email address and tell the developers the business school you attend, your sexual orientation, and your gender identification. The creators will then randomize this information and set up a match. The pair will be introduced to each other for email correspondence via the fake addresses. After a week, texting or video-calling will be permitted.

Users of Tinder, one of the most popular online dating platforms across the globe, have been welcomed by an unusual message on the app recently.

"Social distancing doesn't have to mean disconnecting," the message began. "We hope to be a place for connection during this challenging time, but it's important to stress that now is not the time to meet in real life with your match. Please keep things here for now."

Humans instinctively have the desire to form connections with other human beings and particularly of a romantic nature is stronger for many people.

Some users have chatted about meeting up for a socially distanced date even with the possibility of the date being unromantic or unsexy. The right way to date now is to meet with respect for social distancing.

