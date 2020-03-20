New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has just announced that all workers that are nonessential in businesses across New York State are mandated to stay at home to combat the coronavirus.

The executive order will take effect on Sunday evening. This order comes a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom also ordered a similar quarantine of over 40 million residents to stay at home. The two states have a total population of over 59 million people which is about 1 out of 5 Americans.

Cuomo has also said and understood that his mandate "will cause disruption. They will cause businesses to close. They'll cause employees to stay at home. I understand that. They will cause much unhappiness. I understand that also."

Added to his statement, "I accept full responsibility. If someone is unhappy, if somebody wants to blame someone, or complain about someone, blame me. There is no one else who is responsible for this decision."

The Democratic governor has insisted that he wasn't issuing a "shelter in place" order, similar to what he did in the recent active shooter situations. He said it was him and the state rather "closing the valve" of everyday life to limit the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

New Yorkers should "remain indoors to the greatest extent."

What to Expect During the Mandate

Civil fines and mandatory closures for businesses that don't comply will be forced to begin on Sunday, Cuomo has announced.

"These provisions will be enforced," he stated. They are also adding "These are not helpful hints. This is not if you really want to be a great citizen. These are legal provisions. They will be enforced. There will be a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance. Again, your actions can affect my health. That's where we are."

No civil fines are going to be issued to individuals who violate the policy for the meantime. However, he did issue a moratorium on evictions, both residential and commercial, for 90 days.

Seniors over 70 are ordered to stay at home or anyone with underlying conditions, only can go for solitary exercise and avoid gatherings even at home.

"There are people and places in New York City where it looks like life as usual. No, this is not life as usual. And accept it and realize it and deal with it," Cuomo said in the address,

What to Do Before and During the Mandate

The mandate will start on Sunday evening; before this, it would be a top priority to stock up as much food and water and basic necessities as possible. Make sure to stock up at least three months worth of food and water just to be sure and avoid going out at all costs. Also regularly disinfect your entire house and make sure that everyone in the family stays at least a meter away just to make sure.

Medical Supplies Are Needed More Than Ever

Cuomo said, "The ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II," this is right after he urged health care facilities that aren't using ventilators to give it to the state.

Incentives would be given for businesses that are willing to manufacture face masks and gloves.

Hospitals will remain open but will cancel all plans for non-elective surgeries which would be about 25-35% of all hospital beds.

Just today, there were more than 7,000 cases sa New York state and 35 deaths.

President Donald Trump has praised their both governors work and even said "They're taking very strong, bold steps and I applaud them," address from the White House.