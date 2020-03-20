The coronavirus (COVID-19) has been seriously shortening the chances of most people at elderly ages to survive it. However, a 103-year-old woman survived coronavirus as reported by the Iran Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). According to the report, the unidentified centenarian was diagnosed and hospitalized in the city of Semnan.

Based on a story by Agence France Presse (AFP), most statistics and prior deaths of elderly patients' half her age, do not last long. The 103-year old woman was released after recovering from the coronavirus following a week in the Semnan hospital. It was confirmed by Navid Danayi, head of the Semnan University of Medical Sciences.

Before her, another similar case of a 91-year old man from the city of Kerman, also survived a brush with the COVID-19. In his particular case, he was released after three days in the hospital. What made his recovery amazing was that he had asthma and high blood pressure, adding to the maladies that can be brought about by the COVID-19. Both older people and at advanced ages are distinct cases too.

In the Middle East, Iran is one of the hotspots for COVID-19. The U.S. sanctions that make it hard for Iran to get help in medical equipment and supplies is another burden to them. Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi on Wednesday, confirmed that about 1,135 people had died of coronavirus in the country. To date, Raisi added that a new batch of 1,192 new cases are detected, and this replaces the deaths from the contagion.

He said the total number of those infected by the contagion is now a rampaging 17,000 cases, with 5,710 recovered (patients have been known to get re-infected). Iran is having the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world but is beaten by China (where the virus began) and Italy that is in crisis right now. This data is based on the John Hopkins University.

More cases of a 100-year old individual are still noted, but most go unnoticed, this 103-year-old Iranian woman isn't the first centenarian who survived coronavirus. In China, the Xinhua News Agency reported on March 7, that the same thing happened with a 100-year old man in Wuhan. He was in a hospital in Wuhan, later discharged after 13 days.

Xinhua News Agency did not reveal the 100-year old man's identity, and he was born in 1920 and turned 100 in February recently. Remarks about his health is hypertension, a heart condition, and Alzheimer's disease as the other sicknesses that could have upturned his getting better.

Starting with the death toll of 8,000 souls taken by the contagion, and more than 200,000 cases all over the globe. About 82,000 recovered from the COVID-19, an indication that more people are getting better.

How much the actual death rate is needs verification with most estimates at 2%. The global death toll from actual and confirmed cases is 4%, health professionals speculate that most are asymptomatic as a larger number. Younger people are less likely to die than a 103-year-old woman, who survives the coronavirus.

