Seven people have been arrested involving the death of the Delhi Police head constable in the midst of clashes over the new citizenship law in the northeast district in February.

In the clashes in Gokalpuri, head constable Ratan Lal died due to bullet injuries on February 24. The case was recorded in Dayalpur police station.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old "Salman," also known as "Nanhe," is in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) operative Ankit Sharma has been arrested. Sharma was allegedly stabbed 3 times and whose body was thrown in the drain.

The law-and-order situation in the national capital was deemed normal now by the Delhi Police. They have registered 712 FIRs and arrested over 200 accused in connection with last month's violence in northeast Delhi.

According to Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, they are using face-recognition software to determine those involved in the riots and the incident is being probed from all angles.

According to senior Delhi Police official, Ratan Lal's case "emerged during investigation that the spot where the incident took place was the venue for an anti-CAA protest. On the fateful day, a conspiracy was hatched to attack police."

Sources divulged that the plan to murder Ankit Sharma was a pre-planned conspiracy. The aforementioned person was aware that he was an employee of the Intelligence Bureau and was tracking his actions.

Sharma was stabbed by the suspect fourteen times and he dragged her to suspended AAP councilor Tahir's house where he was tortured and heinously killed. His body was then thrown into a drain near his house in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh.

Four people were also arrested in association with bodies of four people recovered from a drain in riot-hit northeast Delhi. The four were identified as Ankit, Sumit, Lokesh Sharma, and Pankaj.

The police said they are closely monitoring all PCR calls from northeast Delhi.

The violence in northeast Delhi last month had 53 fatalities with over 200 injured.

The riots were sparked by clashes between people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting it.

Delhi Police are investigating videos made by the locals involving Ankit Sharma's murder case.

The autopsy report indicated "multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects." The doctors who executed the post mortem said that he was brutally and repeatedly stabbed leading to his death.

According to Randhawa, 712 FIRs have been recorded so far which was associated with the violence in northeast Delhi. Over 200 accused were arrested.

The seven accused people have been arrested on charges of assault on a public servant, rioting, and other IPC sections said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajesh Deo. He said charges of murder will be confirmed following interrogation.

The police had also arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain, linking with the IB staffer's murder. Delhi's Karkardooma Court ruled to send Hussain to 7-day police custody on Friday.

