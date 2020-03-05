A Canadian oil-services company said sorry after unfavorable responses over a sticker that showed their logo under a sexualized image featuring Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Doing its rounds on social media last week, the image shows a black-and-white drawing of a naked woman with her back turned. The two hands pulling on her braids are an apparent reference to the activist's signature hairstyle.

Alberta-based oilfield company X-Site Energy Services' image had reaped controversy after the image of the pornographic sticker emerged showing 17-year-old Thunberg being sexually assaulted.

X-Site Energy Services apologized with a Facebook post and the company was slammed by netizens.

With the company's logo superimposed on the sticker, it asked employees to use it on their hats. The sticker bears the name "Greta."

The company issued a statement, "We deeply regret the pain we may have caused. Explicit images and personal attacks on anyone are unacceptable."

On the official website, the statement read, "We recognize that it is not enough to apologize for the image associated with our company logo on the decals that circulated last week. This does not reflect the values of this company on our employees, and we deeply regret the pain we may have caused."

The management summons to full responsibility for a decal bearing its logo beneath the sexually suggestive cartoon.

The image gave rise to condemnations from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, provincial cabinet ministers and members of the House of Commons.

Accepting full responsibility, the company said its management has made organizational changes.

Teen activist Thunberg has uplifted youth around the world by spearheading a movement since 2018 to demonstrate on Fridays intolerant of government efforts to combat climate change.



This shows that we’re winning. They are starting to get more and more desperate...This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020

Thunberg has been criticized for her uncompromising outlook.

The Swedish activist responded to the tweet about the sticker, calling it an act of desperation. She tweeted, "They are starting to get more and more desperate...This shows that we're winning."

An apology was released after the news became viral on social media and netizens started supporting Thunberg and condemning the company.

The company initially denied involvement in the sticker, Canadian media said.

Earlier, the sexualized sticker was reportedly brought to the notice of Ex-Site Energy Services manager, Doug Sparrow. He said that he is well aware of the picture trending, adding that Thunberg was not a child.

Sparrow then denied responsibility in an interview with Calgary radio station CFFR, "It's not from X-Site or any employee. Someone has done this. That's all I know."

According to the recent statement of the company, the company is now discussing a code of conduct with its employees.

It is planning to introduce policies and actions that support a respectful workplace culture. Every employee, from senior management to field contractors, were ordered to observe the code.

"Just as we are committed to helping reduce our industry's environmental footprint, we are committed to learn from and correct our mistake," the firm said.

