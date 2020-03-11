With the threat and cases of COVID-19 still growing across the globe, Turkish-American television personality, Dr. Mehmet Oz shared a few simple tips to strengthen one's immune system and lessen the risk of contacting coronavirus on TODAY March 10.

During the interview, Oz told the shows' hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that even a simple change in greeting gesture can help lessen spread of bacteria and viruses. He said that it is better to offer a fist-bump instead of a hug or handshake.

Furthermore, Oz stated that most bacteria and viruses are passed on through the shaking of hands. Also adding that a high five only passes 50% of pathogens compared to handshakes, and fist bumps are even better only passing 10% of microbes.

He also highlighted the important areas to focus on to decrease the body's risk in contacting diseases and in building a better immune system. He said that sleep, a healthy diet, exercise, and supplement will help boost our immune system to fight off infections.

The following are the tips that Dr. Oz highlighted:

Self-care. Practicing good hygiene, getting enough sleep, taking time for exercise and meditation are few of the things he highlighted. He also stressed that meditation can aid in reducing stress on the immune system. He said that relaxing for at least five minutes can help the body and destress the immune system.

Take Vitamins and Supplements. Although supplements have not shown to beat coronavirus, Dr. Oz stated that taking vitamin D supplements may help the body slows the progression of viruses, and even if we usually get Vitamin D from the sun, during flu season it is best to take it as a supplement. Moreover, he recommended taking Vitamin C and zinc supplements.

Eat Green and Healthy. Oz noted that fruits and vegetables make a huge impact in boosting the immune system. He said that fruits and vegetables contain the vitamins and minerals the body needs to sustain the immune system and fight off infections due to the antioxidants that are present in them. He even shared on the show a few of his healthy smoothie recipes, including the 'green energy machine' and 'ginger hydrator' smoothies, which he says are just as tasty as they are healthy.

Get vaccinated. Aside from the coronavirus outbreak, it is also flu season and catching the flu will only make one more susceptible to viruses. He said that this is needed especially by the over-60 demographic who are in the high-risk classification for the virus.

Do not panic. Dr. Oz also stated that amid the continuous threat of the coronavirus, it is necessary to take precautions but not to the point of panic. He said that people must continue with their lives and not live in fear.

Aside from Dr. Oz, Dr. Drew Pinsky also said that panic is not necessary and that he thinks that the coronavirus outbreak is being overblown by the media and that even though it is a serious matter, the hysteria is not needed.

The novel coronavirus' death toll has already surpassed the 4,000 mark and the infections continue to spread as more than 113,000 people have been infected world wide.

