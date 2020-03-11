Buyers of food items at Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Waitrose, should be warned of a food recall of several products on their shelves. These include:

1. Mars Revels

The reason for pulling off the shelves is that it might have small pieces of metal that got mixed in the packages because of a mechanical breakdown.

Bags that should be avoided are the 101-gram packets with the expiration date before January 31, and batch codes of 006C2SLO00 and 006D1SLO00.

These 101-gram pouches are available at Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

Anyone who has gotten the item should reach Mars Wrigley Consumer Care to arrange a full refund.

2. Co-op Chicken and Stuffing Sandwich

Here is another case of a recall. Chicken and Stuff Sandwich might have small amounts of metals that was mixed in the spread. According to the Food Standards Agency, said metals can harm consumers.

In affected stores, there will be Point of Sale Notices showing that they have this product on the shelves. It will explain the circumstances why the product is not fit for consumption and should be returned not eaten.

3. Marks and Spencer: M&S Chicken Bites

This item is under recall because of an extra ingredient. Egg was added to this although it is not included in the ingredients list.

Eating it might cause allergies and health complications because of egg intolerance.

The recall involves a 192-gram pack that should be consumed by March 5, 2020.

Anyone who has bought the item should return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

4. Coca-Cola: Thums up

This product is facing a recall by Coca-Cola European Partners, called Thums Up that has celery which is not supposed to be included in the product.

It can be purchased online and the supermarket. Watch out for the 300ml packs that are flagged unsafe for consumers.

Other reasons for the recall is that it can be a health risk for those with an allergy and celery intolerant.

The FSA website reported that Coca-Cola European Partners is pulling it from shelves and advising consumers of the danger to allergic reactions.

Consumers are warned not to drink Cola Thums if allergic to celery.

5. Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato

Beef & Tomato Pot Noodle made by Unilever is under recall from store shelves since it has ingredients that are not on the label.

Inside the package is celery and mustard that is not declared, and it can affect those who have allergies.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that the food item should be avoided by individuals with these specific allergies. Allergy support groups can be contacted by those with celery and mustard allergies.

Packets of the affected product are 90-gram, with a batch code L9282 and are best before July 2020

The food product is stocked in the supermarkets Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.

6. Oumph! The Chunk

It is under recall as the meat-free strips were released with some packets containing mustard.

Anyone with an allergy to mustard might get affected badly. This can might result to health risks too.

Packs that are 280 grams with batch code of 180919 and best before March 18, 2021.

These are the products that consumers need to be aware about. Those who purchased it should return them to the respective stores and get a full refund. Being mindful of food recalls will help consumers protect themselves and their families from unwanted health risks.

