Stargazers looking to the moon will be seeing the Supermoon 2020. But there is more to it than just an amazing lunar phenomenon. National Geographic explains why the moon becomes a supermoon. For starters, it has to do something with where the moon is in reference to its position to earth.

When the moon is in a point called the "perigee," it is the closest it can get to the earth. What keeps the moon at its orbital limit is the moon's orbit and physics in relation to the earth's gravity. Any closer, the moon will exert gravitational influence that would be very healthy for the earth.

What is best about the supermoon is that it is big as much as 14% larger with brightness up to 30% more than an average full moon night. Compared to the regular full moon, this is something to stay up for.

According to EarthSky.org, expect that a total of three to four supermoons will be viewed in 2020, though some are debating whether the last February 9 full moon is by technicality a supermoon.

All of these enhanced moons should be following one after another. But to make sure, look at some updates to see how conditions will be where you live.

Checking all the schedules whether it is the southern or northern hemispheres, remember that the moon is best seen at the best vantage point with good visibility.

The Full Worm Moon

On March 9, this Monday, mark this day because the first supermoon will be high in the night sky. It will be the Full Worm Moon which is the first one to be seen in the night sky in 2020. This moon is the closest view anyone can see at the perigee of it is orbit.

This Full Worm Moon will only be the second full moon at the perigee. But it will look so close than anyone has ever viewed it. This will be one of the most awaited nights for amateur astronomers and moon-gazers on March 9.

It will be most seen as it appears full from dusk till dawn on March 8 to 9. Expect the supermoon at 1:48 EDT on Monday when it will reach the most luminous state it can become. Consider this a welcome for early spring with an amazing full moon.

Full Worm Moon in the UK

Lunar watchers in the UK will get to see the supermoon in action on Monday, March 9. The Full Worm Moon will reach its brightest peak at 5:47 pm GMT, skywatchers will see it fully lit up by sunlight.

It is important to note that the Worm Moon will be seen, in east-northeast skies where it will rise soon after 5:35 pm GMT. Those who want to see it should take note of these details too.

After the Full Worm Moon, there will be two more that will follow in 2020. These other supermoons will be seen on April 8 and May 7 next. Another name for a supermoon is Perigean Moon. Although not all of them are the same distance, some are a bit farther these 'supermoons' in 2020.

