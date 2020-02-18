Candles are a simple, yet stunningly effective way, of decorating any space. From tea lights to pillars, there are many types of candles to choose from. They can also be made from different kinds of wax. In the U.S. alone, the production and sales of candles are a billion-dollar industry. You will find them everywhere: in novelty and gift shops, department and home decor stores, and other mass merchandisers.

Candles make great gifts for any occasion. People obviously like them as 7 out of 10 homes in the U.S. have them spread around. Candles can cost anywhere from $2 to $250 depending on type, scent and how elaborately they're designed.

Here's an idea: why not make some yourself? It can be a fun hobby and even an extra source of income once you've perfected the art.

To get you started, here are top-selling DIY candle-making supplies from Amazon:

(Clink on the link for the price.)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

This kit from Craftzee is a great way to begin your candle-making training. It includes everything needed to make four candles: dye blocks, various scents, four eight-ounce soy wax bags, a melting pot, a thermometer, two round candle tins, two square candle tins with covers, four cotton wicks, four glue dots, warning labels, stirring sticks, bow tie clips and of course, a set of instructions. The instructions are easy enough for both kids and adults to follow. This is great deal for a starter set.

(Click on the link for the price)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

Another great started kit is this set from SOLIGHT. This kit will produce six soy candles with six colors and six kinds of scent: lavender, lemon, cinnamon, mint, vanilla and eucalyptus. Soy wax candles has been gaining popularity since they last at least 30% longer than other types of wax candles and have less pollutants. The set also includes six colorful tin cans with Bohemian-inspired designs. This will look great on your vanity or work desk!

(Click on the link for the price)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

Once you've mastered the basics, it's time to stock up raw materials you'll need to keep going. This set from Oraganix comes with ten pounds of wax chips, 150 pre-waxed wicks and three centering devices. You can use any melting pot that usually comes with any "complete" candle-making set you decide to purchase.

(Click on the link for the price.)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

Playing with colors is the most enjoyable part in candle-making. Get your creative juices flowing with Candle Shop's 16-color collection of wax dye flakes. You can customize your candles' colors to match or accent any part of your home. Colored candles add an attractive and functional design element to any space.

(Click on the link for the price.)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

Mixing wax and dye properly are crucial steps in the art of candle-making. Scents are also fun to play with, given they have no toxic ingredients. The end game, however, is storage. For a handy option, consider covered tin cans. They're small and portable, perfect for gifting and for travel. This set from EricX Light has 24 pieces each of both the tin jars and matching covers.

Related article: Scented Candles Could Be Slowly Killing You, Experts Say