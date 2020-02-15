A mysterious giant skeleton was found washed up on a beach near Aberdeen, Scotland and some say it might be the evasive Loch Ness Monster.

The intriguing remains of the unknown beast was found on the coastlines, after the country endured torrential rains and 90mph winds brought by Storm Ciara.

The photograph of the beast's skeleton went viral after it was shared on a Facebook page, which sparked the discussion on what it might be. Some Facebook users suggest that it might be the remains of a dolphin, while others believe it was of thresher sharks which are known to enter British waters in the summer.

However, even marine biologists cannot confirm what the creature is. According to University of Aberdeen's Professor David Lusseau, they would need more information other than just a photo to further identify the creature.

Regardless of what the scientists say, there is no stopping people from giving their own speculations.

Some suggest that the creature might be an Orca if not for the slim caudal vertebrate. Others argue that the spine of the creature looked like it was designed for side to side movement whereas whales move up and down. Thus, comes the theory of the Loch Ness Monster escaping to the ocean but failed to adapt to the salt water and meeting it's end.

Nessie, or the Loch Ness Monster, is a Scottish legend of a creature inhabiting the waters of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. According to legend, Nessie is large, has a long neck and has one or more humps protruding from the water. Every year, dozens of people claim that they have sighted Nessie.

Last year, there were 18 alleged sightings of the Loch Ness monster that was recorded, which is the most since 1983 when Nessie's legend was at its peak.

According to legend, Nessie was first "spotted" back in 565, as it was written in a biography of Irish monk Saint Columba who mentioned seeing the giant "water beast" dragging a man into Scotland's River Ness, where the man met his death. Moreover, the interest in the mysterious monster, did not resurface until 1933 after the Loch Ness river became less isolated when a road was built.

Even with scientists claiming that no such monster exists, alleged sightings continue to increase in number each year.

Aside from the mysterious creature that was found in the shores of Aberdeen, Storm Ciara also killed at least six people as it tore through Europe last week bringing up to seven inches of rain, flooding and power interruptions for more than 20,000 people.

Further damage is also expected as Britain is set to be hit by Storm Dennis, which is expected to bring a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours. Streets are already flooded yet Britain still braces itself for a weekend of heavy downpour.

The Meteorological Office has also issued Amber weather warnings and has advised family's to cancel their half term travel plans.

