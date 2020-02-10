One of the best accents for any living room are lovely throw pillows that will accentuate the living room furniture, especially the sofa. These throws pillow give a modern or rustic touch, or any way you wanted. All these throw pillows are varied in design, so choosing anyone will be a good choice for any interior style in mind.





See what fits best for any living space, you can even mix and match for a more personalized touch. All the items in this list will be good choices and will not break the bank.

1. Rally Goods White Oversized Fluffy Heart Shape Throw Pillow (16x20 inch)

Get this oversized heart throw pillow with insert filler made of dual-sided faux sheepskin. Put on the sofa or any seat that is soft and comfortables. Just sleep and relax with its cushiony softness any time of the day. Perfect for décor and creating a personal design in the bedroom or the living room.

This is soft and super shaggy with 2.5 pile fluffiness to boot. It is made of fake wool, hence, no sheep had to be sheared for the soft goodness and 100% cruelty-free. Easily washed, just follow the instructions to wash it properly. Guaranteed and double-sided fake wool or money-back guarantee.

2. JWH Handmade 3D Flowers Accent Pillow

Add eccentric style to any living room, with this 3D sunflower cushion, that adds color to any drab living room. A very sturdy, durable and nice to touch accent in the sofa or any seat in the house. Why settle for boring designs when this is just right for personalized style.

Accent up the living area with these accessories to make colors pop in any interior. A zipper removes the cover, for washing when dirty too. Get 45 colors and 4 sizes to choose from, get the same size or mix and match. This is an exclusive design for a unique style and customized designs for anyone,

3. Edow Velvet Throw Pillows (Set of 2)

Select this set of lovely throw pillows covered by classy and luxurious velvety fabric with soft, downy polyester inside. Pick this for comfy and sophisticated style for any living room.

Just add this one-piece throw pillow to the sofa for a personal decor. Its size is 18 by 18 inches big, which is the right size for any living room.

4. Rivet Velvet Texture Striated Decorative Throw Pillow, 12" x 24"

Pick this velvet pillow with a modern look based on a classic style.A yellow and textured sofa cushion is perfect for interior designer.

This throw pillow is soft, velvety, and made of polyester fabric. Stuffing is comfy with 100% polyester and a removable insert for convenience.

5. AmazonBasics 2-Pack Textured Weave Decorative Throw Pillows - 18"

This two-pack option is one lovely throw pillow that has a textured weave as the design. It has an 18-inch diameter and attractive geometric design for a vintage look to the living room.

Comes in a set that is 100% polyester and can be used anywhere as well. Its soft and comfortable for lounging on. This throw pillows are made of high-quality fabric for long use.