Stars are not eternal but die in time, as their materials go through several phases before ultimate doom. One phenomenon in heavens is star cannibalism, which is when a bigger star will absorb the matter of a smaller star. If the larger star is burning off it precious material, that means death, but by greater gravitation when a binary pair is weaker. The bigger one will absorb the material in the smaller ones, and re-ignite its solar furnaces.

This is what happened to the star system HD101584, that had a large mass star and a smaller one that was entangled. Entanglement via gravity that pulled the smaller star, which was consumed into its bigger neighbor and created a "stellar fight". Light years away, telescopes on earth captured the cosmic event and added more to what we know about stars. By eating, its smaller partner then larger one has been given new life, from dying.

Data from ALMA and ESO Atacama Pathfinder EXperiment (APEX), have record the event in which the binary pair ended in one star left. This outburst left the core very exposed and the gas was scatter all over space.

Formation of the HD101584 nebula is complex gas that is formed, as the smaller star falls into the larger stars gravity. This heats the gases and leave contrails of gas as it speeds to its devourer. Gases are expelled through material that forms into plasma and gas rings, that look like colorful blobs of star material inside the nebula.

Observing a stellar fight gives a better view, when it comes to understanding how stars like our sun ends. Most of these processes are known, how it happened of why it's does occur is a mystery to astrophysicists. The stages which HD101584, a binary star system gave exact readings from the short transitional phase compared to the well-known evolutionary stages. All these data give clues to what a giant star is before and after remnants of the star's corpse.

Scientists are now able to investigate the physics and chemistry of what happens in the nebula and the plasma in it. Another plus is the data and images captured by ALMA and APEX that were stunning and very clear. One other note is that ALMA had a good imaging resolution to capture the stellar fight.

Most telescopes cannot discern the gas around the binary star and the closeness is hard to image. Another telescope under construction in the Chile Atacama Desert will allow better imaging than what we have now.

Other instances of similar occurrences are the existence of vampire stars that feed of the material, of the weaker gravitational pair. Which caused outbursts when the material is at its limits, and it emits a burst of energy. It does not destroy the smaller star but goes on but until when astrophysicists do not know yet.

Observing this stellar fight that resulted in a nebula, made up of materials that became accretion discs and multi-colored gases as the death cry of the smaller partner. Life and death of stars, and how they are entangled is yet to be found out.