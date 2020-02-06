Coronavirus, which began in Wuhan, has misinformation and conspiracy following its tail. Social media is now on alert as not so credible information is circulating online with other netizens considering it as an end of the world sign. All the misinformation is leading to the coronavirus conspiracy theory that highlight the fear-mongering online with fake news as well.





Companies in the US are trying to placate virus fears and censuring anything that spreads fake news online. The Chinese government is under severe pressure as the virus outbreak is has caused nasty rumours to their origin. Lies online are now flooding the internet, which is causing control problems for the Chinese authorities.

So far, Twitter is in damage control as it needs to regulate all the posts on the platform. When any search on the coronavirus is done, the user will be cued to by this message "know the facts." User is then linked to a verified authority and no one else, to combat unreliable information.

This led to banning accounts of ZeroHedge as one of the sites, that spread coronavirus conspiracy theories that are causing many problems. Though there is no proof of intent to disseminate false information, Twitter is on guard for it to be safe for its users.

Google, on the other hand, is doing the same thing and providing information via the World Health Organization, which is the best authority. Although since it is a search engine, searches that end up in Infowars and ZeroHedge cannot be avoided.

Another site Reddit has been cleansing their site of misinformation from ill-intentioned posts, that have no basis but fear-mongering. If there are some questions about coronavirus, Reddit users will be sent to "AskScience" which is more credible.

Facebook is another social media platform, that has been checking the content, and calling out unreliable posts there. Another measure is prioritizing accurate information, also avoiding coronavirus conspiracy theories and fake news on it. Another is giving free advertising to more credible health agencies.

In other news, the information war to control the spread of coronavirus conspiracy theories and fake news is on with the contagion going viral online. Since December 31, the city of Wuhan is the hotbed of the new disease as unknown pneumonia and progressed into the coronavirus we have today. In its wake, this respiratory illness has taken 360 people and ravaging more in other countries.

As of this writing, WHO has deemed it a serious concern for everyone. But, social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok are reeling in fake news that needs regulation or adds to the fear of the disease. Many are also sharing Bible texts and prophecies which is said to be fulfilled these days, thus, tagging coronavirus as a sign leading to apocalypse.

Fear about the dreaded coronavirus conspiracy theories and fake news is not all verified, and fear will lead to believing these baseless rumors. The activities that happen have happened before, with such events that occur.

Unlike before, the spread of information is controlled, but internet access adds a new dimension to how coronavirus conspiracy theories and fake news can grow in leaps and bounds that makes it more deadly. In the digital age, information about the epidemics and contagion should be under wraps and not be allowed to run rampant that will make it more difficult. Viruses can be contained, but when people have hysteria and feat, that cannot be done easily.