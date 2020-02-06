Lebron James was on fire exhibiting a dominant performance from the three point territory as the Los Angeles Lakers sweep the San Antonio Spurs for the season, 129-102, at the Staples Center, Tuesday.

The King bucketed 5-three pointers in a span of 2 minutes and 56 seconds finishing with 36 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. By the time the Purple and Gold frontman was done with his rainbow territory exhibition the Lakers' lead went up to 108-87 from 87-77.

Kyle Kuzma also contributed his fair share to the Lakers' second straight win with a double-double performance of the bench with 18 points, and 12 rebounds. While big man Anthony Davis also scored 18 points and five rebounds.

On the other side of the court, DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs scoring with 28 points, nine boards and seven assists. Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge had an off night shooting at 30% with only seven point.

A low scoring first quarter with only 40 points combined for both teams opened up to a Lakers dominated the second quarter where the Purple and Gold outscored the Spurs 30-22, nine points coming from The King himself. Spurs then were not able to get closer than eight in scoring for the rest of the game.

Size, speed, and great shooting performance and overall dominance exhibited by the Lakers were too much for the Spurs to handle outscoring San Antonio in fast-break points 24-6and out-rebounding them with 58-28 boards.

With the Lakers still the number one team on the west, its a difficult team to face having LeBron at 6'9" acting as point guard and AD at 6'11" with great ball-handling skills on the floor and seven-foot centers Dwight Howard and Javalle McGee just waiting on the other side of the court for a dish from any teammate.

On Tuesday, the Lakers also finished second in NBAs rebounding differential with eight of their players boarding at least four.

After the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked on his thoughts the Lakers' frontman fiery performance and what to do with that. However, the veteran coach did not seem to appreciate the line of questioning, saying that if they could have prevented it, they would have. But it seems that there was no preventing the King's three-point shooting that night. Popovich then advised the reporter to make sure he had good pictures.

Popovich had his usual snippy mood on and maybe more disappointed perhaps because of another devastating loss for the Spurs following back-to-back losses. Losing five out of their last seven games, and seemingly losing grip on their aspirations to join the playoffs, with now three games down the playoff picture in the restless Western Conference.

Both LA Lakers and San Antonio will be playing away from home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. The Spurs will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. While the Lakers will be traveling to Houston to face off with James Harden and Russel Westbrook in a game against the Houston Rockets.