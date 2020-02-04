With today's world mainly revolving around technological advances, phone companies releasing upgrades here and there, Apple users and watchers are already craving for news about iPhone 12, not five months after the release of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

The next generation of iPhone or the iPhone 12 is expected to be launched in Autumn of 2020, around the same period of yearly launches. Fans are also expecting a huge sale after. In September, at least three new models of iPhone 12 are expected to be released to match the rollout of the iPhone 11 series.

However, there are speculations that iPhone 12's release will be delayed due to the outbreak of the Novel Corona Virus in China since Apple has outsourced much of it's manufacturing in Asia. Thus, this might cause delays in on sale launches, which may stretch until October or later like what happened during the iPhone X release.

iPhone 12 Design Leak, Specs

In terms of design changes, Apple has not been generous to users aside from revamping the rear cameras of the iPhone 11 with the handset having three lenses for the first time, the design had no changes at all for three years in a row. However, Apple fans are optimistic that 2020 might be the year that the company will bring out big design changes.

According MacWorld's sources, although the case for iPhone 12 and 11 will be relatively the same, iPhone 12 will have slightly rounder edges.

TechRadar speculated that 2020 might be the year that Apple gets rid of the notch in the iPhone. The notch, however, contains important sensors which may raise design problems. Thus, Apple's decision to remove this iconic design may be dependent on the sensor technology that will be embedded on the screen. As for the camera, there are speculations that Apple may go for four cameras since it already fits the square housing.

In term of the screensize, it is rumored that the new Apple flagship may add a 5.4 inch handset in the array of sizes that they have which are 4.7in, 5.5in, 5.8in, 6.1in, 6.5in, 7.9in, 10.2in, 10.5in, 11in, 12.9in. Aside from that, reports from Macatokara suggests that the iPhone 12 will also come in 6.1 inch and 6.7inch screens.

iPhone 12 may also come with a new color, Navy Blue which will replace the Midnight Green color that was previously rumored but has earned mixed reactions from Apple watchers.

There are more speculations with the changes that Apple will bring about in their next launch. So far, the biggest is that Apple will finally offer 5G. Last year, with Android manufacturers already offering 5G, Apple watchers had already expected the tech giant to do the same. However, iPhone 11 did not live up to this. Apple users are hopeful that in the iPhone 12 they may have 5G connection already.

As for the next iPhone's specifications, some speculations that are quite sure are: A14 Bionic processor, 4GB RAM, 64/256/512 GB Memory, 5.8in/6.1in/6.5in Super Retina XDR display and a triple 12megapixel rear camera. iPhone 12 is most likely to be sold on a price range of around $750-$1000 .