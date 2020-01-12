Fleet management comes with many different tasks-from ensuring deliveries are made on time to dispatching the right drivers, there are a lot of aspects involved. Fortunately, fleet tracking solutions are available to make these tasks easier. Since the 1980s, fleet tracking solutions have been used to locate and track trucks and offer many valuable benefits. So if you're new to fleet tracking, keep reading to learn more about how this technology could help you.

What Are Fleet Tracking Solutions?

First off, what exactly do fleet tracking solutions do? Well, when a fleet manager uses tracking solutions, they can primarily track all of the vehicles' real-time location-this allows managers and drivers to work together to plan routes, make efficient deliveries, and streamline the entire process from placing orders to delivering products. With the right tracking solution, fleets can run with maximum productivity and managers can rest assured that the best choices are being made.

It's important to note that not all tracking solutions are the same and managers need to have a good understanding of what specific solutions could offer them. For example, EnVue Telematics has recently partnered with Samsara to offer connected fleet management solutions-these Samsara fleet management products include crucial features like dashboard cams, asset tracking systems, management software, and more. Both drivers and managers can use these tools to ensure deliveries are being made quickly and efficiently.

Key Benefits To Know

There are many benefits to using a fleet tracking system. One key feature both managers and drivers can benefit from is better time management. When using a GPS system that shows real-time locations of vehicles, managers can more easily schedule deliveries and give customers more accurate estimated delivery times. Additionally, drivers can take routes that are planned more efficiently, saving them time on the road. Time management will become easier and schedules can be more flexible, too.

Another benefit to understand is reduced fuel usage. The Teletrac Navman 2019 U.S. Transportation Benchmark Report shows that 55% of companies that use a telematics system saw a reduction in fuel costs. When a tracking system is used, managers can see where time, and fuel, is being wasted on the road-this can then lead to more efficient routes and less wasted time, fuel, and money.

Increased safety is also a great benefit of using a fleet tracking system. When vehicles are not being used, they can be at risk of theft or vandalism. But these vehicles can be tracked using the GPS system, which will send an alert if something is going on that shouldn't be. And when vehicle inspections are completed, the data can be automatically uploaded to the management software-in doing this, any problems can be reported and quickly fixed. Maintenance schedules can be more easily managed which will result in a safer fleet.

How To Choose The Best Option

When it comes to choosing a fleet tracking solution, there are a few key considerations to keep in mind. First, managers should consider how easily the software can be integrated with their current system and how easy it is to use. Convenience and ease of use are important because a complicated system will only result in less productivity. Additionally, managers should look for the features they want in a system, like dashboard cams, different navigation options, and even customer support. And while pricing is something that needs to be considered as well, managers should never settle for a below-average solution just because it's less expensive. It's important to prioritize quality to ensure a smooth operating system.

Using a fleet tracking solution can completely change the way a fleet operates for the better. So if you're looking to improve fleet productivity, use this information to choose the best system for your needs.