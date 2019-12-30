3 Effective Ways to Spy on iPhone Without Installing Software

It's already known that iPhones are one of the most secure devices you can possess. You cannot install third-party software on it especially if you want to spy. So, is there a way to bypass the heavy Apple security measures?

If you are reading this, then you are a lucky one today. Here, we have three ways you can use to spy on any iPhone out there without installing anything. They will only need the iCloud to tell everything about the phone.

They are safe to use, as we will see. The methods will also provide the results remotely and at your convenience. Let's see how they all work.

Part 1: Spy on iPhone without Installation with Spyic Solution

One of the ways that you can spy on that iPhone without even touching it is using Spyic application. This is spying software that has won global recognition through millions of downloads in more than 190 countries.

That means it has helped many people in spying on both Android and iOS platforms. When spying on iPhones, Spyic does not need any download, installation, or jailbreaking of the targeted device.

So, how does it spy on an iPhone? It uses the target's iCloud ID to tell everything about the phone. If you already have it, you can register an account with Spyic and start spying online without having the iPhone.

Since it uses the iCloud to spy, Spyic achieves 100% stealth mode operation. When fetching the data, you get all manner of things. You can spy on the calls, contacts, messages (including deleted ones), location, social media, etc.

Spyic has more than 30 features on it. So, I urge you to visit the main site and check on the demo page. It's compatible with all iPhones with iOS version 7.0 or later.

Everything you get is shown to you remotely via a user-friendly dashboard. It's web-based, and it's also fully compatible with all browsers.

So, you can view the spying updates anytime, anywhere, as long as you have an internet-enabled device. Spyic syncs the iCloud data with its cloud. It, however, does not store anything for security purposes.

So, it's only you via your account who can see the spying results. Check out how to spy on iPhone without installing software using Spyic.

How to Start Spying on iPhone Using Spyic

Step 1: Visit the Spyic website and register an account with your email address and a password. Next, choose the Apple icon to proceed to the next page.

Step 2: Select the best spying plan for the targeted iPhone and make the payment. You will then receive a confirmation email with the login details, receipt, and set up instructions.

Step 3: After the email, login to your account and verify the target's iCloud login details. Next, choose the device you want to spy on and wait for the iCloud and Spyic synchronization.

Step 4: Once syncing is complete, you will see the control panel. It will have all the features we mentioned and more. If you have already seen the demo, then you know what to expect.

To spy on the iPhone, click on each of the given options in the left menu. They will all contain information about your targeted iPhone.

Part 2: Spy on iPhone with Cocospy Solution

Another way to spy on iPhone without installing any software is by using the Cocospy monitoring solution. Millions of people have also downloaded it for spying reasons. In iPhones, it also does not need any installation or jailbreaking whatsoever.

Cocospy utilizes the iCloud to spy on the iPhone. It only requires the iCloud ID to start monitoring the targeted device. Since there is no installation, the user will never know about it since it will be hidden.

Cocospy reveals everything you need to know about the target. You can, therefore, view the calls, contacts, installed apps, location and more. All this is shown to you via an online dashboard. It works with all browsers so you can use any device to view.

To know more about Cocospy's iOS version, visit the main website.

Part 3: Spy on iPhone via Find My iPhone

The last method on the list is already available on all Apple devices. Find My iPhone can track the iPhone's location, lock it, ring it remotely and also erase the data. While it doesn't show you much, you can use it without installing anything.





First, you need to activate the setting on the target's phone via the Settings. Once Find My iPhone is on, you can log in to the web-based portal using the phone's iCloud ID. There, you will find some icons that will allow you to control the device remotely.

Click on Find My iPhone to see where the phone is. You will also see the features mentioned above. Before getting to the device, you need to select the phone the target is using to continue.

Conclusion

Even as iPhones continue to enhance their security, they still leave the iCloud vulnerable. That is why you can use the methods mentioned above to spy on Apple gadgets without installing anything.

In most cases, you have to make sure that the iCloud syncing is turned on, and two-step verification turned off. Once you have done that, you can use a solution like Spyic to spy on the iPhone without alerting the target.