Search Engine Optimization or SEO is the core driving factor for all eCommerce businesses. It is what allows people to find your website when searching for products online. When a user goes to Google and types a product into the search engine, Google searches the internet for pages that properly utilize the keywords in what the user has searched.

For Google to list your website in the top search results, you need to fit the criteria set forth with their search algorithm. The algorithm looks at several factors, including keyword or phrase, frequency of usage, existing traffic to the website, and relevance of the content.

SEO is the tool you use to drive people to your website. The tools of SEO include using keywords and keyword phrases, as well as relevant content. The use and placement of keywords have become important over the years as Google algorithms have developed. Keywords can be used in headers, titles, articles, and metadata.

In the beginning, internet marketers would create mass amounts of content loaded with keywords that provided little to no real information. The constant stream of non-relevant search results led Google to change how their searches worked to give the users a better experience, which simultaneously completely changed how online retailers had to market their content.

The most significant change was that online retailers had to ensure their content was relevant to their readers and potential customers. Needing relevant content meant no longer using article mills and automated content that left readers frustrated. Google forced websites to provide readers with better content, resources, and information.

You can use one of many dropshipping retailers to start an eCommerce store with minimal upfront investment. Dropshipping allows you to open, run, and profit from and online retail store without having to develop, invent, or create or own products or have to invest in product inventory.

The ability to sell without having to invest in inventory provides a relatively low-risk opportunity to invest in yourself. An eCommerce store can be started from home in your free time and grow into a full-time business. You can maintain the safety of keeping a full-time job until your website is bringing in enough revenue that you can quit your job.

There are thousands of eCommerce websites on the internet, and they are all vying for the attention and loyalty of online shoppers. While there is no shortage of online shoppers to compete over, getting your links and your products in front of the right people can be challenging.

