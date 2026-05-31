Apple Wearables Reported Delay: AI Smart Glasses Pushed to 2027, Vision Air Coming by 2029

Apple has multiple wearables that are slated to arrive soon, but two of these are already expected to face a delay, according to claims made by new reports.

Specifically, it has been claimed that the tech world would not see Apple join competitors by releasing their take on an AI-powered smart glasses this year as it could arrive by 2027, while the company's Vision Air is set for a 2029 release.

Apple AI Smart Glasses Pushed to 2027

According to the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is adjusting the timelines it has for its upcoming wearable technologies, and it starts with the company's upcoming AI smart glasses.

Previous reports have claimed that Apple is already preparing the debut of its first smart glasses that would be powered by AI. That reportedly will no longer happen.

The initial timeline that Apple has reportedly planned was to introduce the AI smart glasses by the end of 2026 and have the device itself debut to the market come early 2027, with its launch following a gap of either weeks or months from its introduction.

However, now, Gurman said that Apple may be working towards a release date scheduled for the end of 2027 for the public introduction of the AI smart glasses.

Apple's Smart Glasses Are Top Priority

These are the AI smart glasses that have the codename "N50," which have been the subject of rumors and speculations in the past, particularly as Apple's soon-to-retire CEO, Tim Cook, previously said that it is the company's top priority to develop.

The massive focus placed on the smart glasses' development came at a time when they saw a significant jump in popularity, with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses being the only ones that have been available to the public.

Meta has largely capitalized on the smart glasses' popularity for its early adoption, with the company now already featuring a version that has a built-in display.

Apple Vision Air Is Coming by 2029

On the other hand, Gurman also mentioned that the new version of the Vision Pro that is coming as a slimmer, lighter, and more portable device, the so-called Vision Air, is also pushed back to either late 2028 or by 2029.

Gurman said that Apple has been working on this lighter form factor for the Vision Pro headset. First, the company has delayed its development to accommodate its newfound focus on the smart glasses.

However, it is also known that this device is set to debut Apple's new development that would fix the design and pricing problems that caused the original Vision Pro to flop in the market.

Originally published on Tech Times