U.S. Crime & Justice

US Justice Department To Investigate Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Over Possible Perjury

By
E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll
E. Jean Carroll attends Equality Now's Make Equality Reality Gala at Sony Hall on October 08, 2024 in New York City. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into whether author E. Jean Carroll committed perjury in connection with her sworn testimony about who funded her civil lawsuits.

Federal prosecutors are examining Carroll's statements under oath about third-party financial support for her litigation, including when she learned that outside groups would help pay her legal fees and how that support was described in court proceedings.

The inquiry centers on whether any of her answers about lawsuit funding were knowingly false, which could form the basis of a perjury charge. Investigators are comparing her deposition testimony with financial records and other witness accounts to determine if there are material discrepancies, according to the BBC.

The investigation is being overseen by the U.S. attorney's office in the Northern District of Illinois, based in Chicago, and remains in a preliminary phase with no charges filed. A key focus is a trust connected to Democratic donor Reid Hoffman, whose nonprofit organization helped cover some of Carroll's legal expenses in her cases against Trump.

Prosecutors are reviewing how that support was structured, who approved it, and how it was disclosed, including whether all relevant details were accurately reflected in Carroll's sworn statements.

Media outlets report that a 2022 deposition is central to the probe, when Carroll was questioned about whether any outside entities were paying her legal bills and what she understood about that assistance at the time.

People familiar with the matter have said Carroll has not been publicly designated a formal target, and the review of her testimony takes place within a broader look at the financing arrangement involving the Hoffman-linked entity.

Carroll, a longtime advice columnist and former magazine writer, became widely known in politics after she alleged that President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid‑1990s, an allegation he has repeatedly denied, The Guardian reported.

She later brought federal civil suits against Trump, including a defamation claim over his 2019 comments attacking her credibility and another case under a New York law that temporarily extended the time limit to sue for certain sexual assaults.

Juries in two separate civil trials found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and for defamation, awarding her multimillion-dollar judgments.

Officials have not announced a timeline for completing the current investigation or deciding whether to pursue criminal charges, and both the Justice Department and Carroll's legal team have so far declined public comment in recent coverage, as per NBC News.

Tags
Donald Trump, Department of Justice

© 2026 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Michael Hurlburt

56-Year-Old Wisconsin Mother Stabbed to Death by Son Who Had Dairy Queen for His 'Last Meal'

Vincent Good
Philadelphia Man's Torso Found Stuffed in Suitcase, Other Body Parts Kept in Trash Bags
Police Car
Three Elderly Men Murdered in Hawaii Within 48 Hours, Police Say Suspect Remains at Large
Donald Trump
Trump Convenes National Security Team To Make Decision On Iran Deal
Anna Kepner
Anna Kepner Died After Being Put in Chokehold by 16-Year-Old Stepbrother, Prosecutors Say
Editor's Pick
Anna Kepner
Crime & Justice

Anna Kepner Died After Being Put In Chokehold By 16-Year-Old Stepbrother, Prosecutors Say

Temu
Technology and Innovation

Temu Hit With $232M Fine Over Selling Toxic Toys And Unsafe Electronics

Donald Trump
International Relations

Trump Holds Off Attack On Iran For Now, US Ready To Strike If Tehran Refuses To Give Up Nuclear Weapon Plans

Elon Musk
Business

Elon Musk Claims Jury ‘Never Ruled On The Merits Of The Case’ After They Dismissed His Lawsuit Against OpenAI