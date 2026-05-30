Court Halts Trump Administration’s $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund Pending Legal Review

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund, halting all transfers, claim reviews, and payouts while legal challenges move forward.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to stop any further action related to the fund and scheduled a June 12 hearing to determine whether the injunction should remain in place, according to Reuters and CNBC.

Fund Created Through IRS Lawsuit Settlement

The fund was established as part of a settlement resolving President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the leak of his tax records. Under the agreement, Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization agreed to drop their claims in exchange for a formal government apology, while $1.776 billion from the federal judgment fund would be used to compensate individuals claiming they were victims of government "weaponization" or "lawfare," reported CNBC.

The DOJ said the fund would provide a process to address claims of political persecution and would be overseen by a five-member board appointed by the attorney general.

Critics Raise Concerns

The fund has drawn criticism from Democrats, government watchdog groups, and some Republicans, who argue it could be used to reward Trump allies or even individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, Reuters reported.

Several advocacy groups, former federal prosecutors, and Capitol Police officers have filed lawsuits challenging the program, arguing the executive branch lacks authority to create such a fund without congressional approval.

DOJ Defends Program

The Justice Department has strongly defended the fund, insisting it is lawful and politically neutral.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has said there are no partisan requirements for eligibility and that compensation would be available to anyone able to demonstrate they suffered from improper government actions. DOJ officials maintain that the program is designed to provide restitution for victims of government misconduct rather than serve political interests.

Following the court order, a DOJ spokesperson said the department remains "extremely confident" in the fund's legality and intends to continue defending it in court.