Chinese multinational tech company Huawei has recently announced that they will start developing cutting-edge semiconductors, which has started at present and continue until early next decade.

The Chinese tech giant claims that their first self-made chips will be available by 2031, and they will join the likes of Samsung and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC) in the list of companies in the chip business.

Huawei Will Develop Advanced Semiconductors by 2031

Engadget reported that Huawei has recently unveiled its massive plans for the future as it is getting into the semiconductor business, with the company set to make its own processors.

Huawei announced their brand-new plans during a semiconductor symposium in Shanghai, China, and they also detailed what kind of chips they plan to make for the market in the future.

According to Huawei, they are planning to develop and match the 1.4-nanometer process that is now under development by rivals like Samsung and TSMC, among others. This development is also speculated to help Huawei advance its technologies further, particularly as they are known for facing US trade sanctions since 2019 that prevented them from accessing US-designed chips, most especially Qualcomm.

As per the report, these restrictions against Huawei have also held them back, which led them to fall behind the competition as they do not have access to the same specialized equipment that competitors have, particularly in making the 1.4nm process.

Huawei to Rival Samsung, TSMC in 1.4nm Chips

The Wall Street Journal shared that Huawei's head of the chip department, He Tingbo, recently said that the company's process will be able to deliver "feasible and affordable" products in the future.

This was speculated to be because of how Huawei has been delayed compared to its rivals, who will be years ahead of the company in debuting the 1.4nm chipsets in the coming years.

According to Engadget, TSMC previously revealed that its development on the 1.4nm process is on its on its way, entering production shortly by 2028 with no specific release date as of press time.

Because of this, Huawei would be put in a somewhat advantageous position where they would be able to design their chips to be cost-effective and feasible to develop for the market.

Originally published on Tech Times