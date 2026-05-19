U.S. Immigration

Could ICE Courthouse Arrests Violate Due Process? Legal Challenges Intensify in New York

By
ICE agents

The growing controversy surrounding Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests at New York City immigration courts is rapidly evolving into a major constitutional battle over due process and access to the judicial system.

Immigrant advocacy organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union, recently challenged ICE enforcement operations occurring in and around Manhattan immigration courthouses. Federal Judge P. Kevin Castel has now restricted many courthouse arrests, ruling that immigrants should be able to attend proceedings without fear of immediate detention except in exceptional circumstances.

Legal scholars say the central constitutional issue involves whether courthouse arrests effectively discourage immigrants from exercising legal rights guaranteed under federal immigration law. Attorneys argue that if individuals fear arrest while attending hearings, asylum proceedings, or status reviews, access to justice itself may become compromised.

The litigation also raises Administrative Procedure Act questions. According to court filings referenced in ongoing litigation, government attorneys acknowledged prior legal errors involving ICE's claimed authority for some courthouse arrest practices.

Civil rights organizations contend courthouse arrests undermine public trust in the legal system and create chilling effects discouraging lawful participation in immigration proceedings. Federal officials argue enforcement operations remain necessary for immigration compliance and public safety.

The legal controversy arrives during broader escalation in immigration enforcement tactics nationwide. Reports indicate ICE increasingly used courthouse arrests to place immigrants into expedited removal proceedings after immigration case dismissals.

Constitutional attorneys note the New York litigation may ultimately become a major test case involving the balance between federal immigration authority and constitutional protections surrounding access to courts.

The outcome could influence future enforcement practices nationwide, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions where tensions between local governments and federal immigration authorities continue intensifying.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
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