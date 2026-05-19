Tech

Apple Watch Blood Pressure Upgrade Could Take Health Tracking to the Next Level

Apple has revamped the blood pressure monitoring feature.

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Apple is reportedly working on a more advanced blood pressure monitoring feature for the Apple Watch, potentially expanding the device's growing suite of health-tracking capabilities. The upgrade may go beyond the hypertension notifications currently available on select models.

According to recent reports, Apple has submitted a new high blood pressure detection system for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Current Hypertension Alerts on Apple Watch

Person Wearing Apple Watch

Apple introduced its existing hypertension notification system in September 2025 as part of watchOS 26. The feature is available on devices such as the Apple Watch Series 9 and newer models, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 in supported regions.

Rather than directly measuring blood pressure, the system analyzes heart sensor data over 30 days.

Using machine learning, it identifies patterns that may indicate chronic high blood pressure. If irregular trends are detected, users receive an alert encouraging them to seek further medical evaluation, according to DigiTimes.

Apple emphasizes that this feature is not a medical diagnostic tool and should not replace traditional blood pressure monitors or professional clinical testing.

Next-Generation Health Sensors in Development

The upgrade may introduce more advanced sensors capable of providing deeper blood pressure-related insights. Some reports suggest the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 4 could feature a redesign alongside improved health monitoring hardware.

If accurate, this would be Apple's most significant health sensor improvement since the Series 9 cycle. However, it remains unclear whether the new blood pressure capabilities will require dedicated hardware or could be enabled through future software updates, per Digital Trends.

Apple's Health Technology Ambitions

Beyond blood pressure monitoring, the Cupertino titan continues to explore long-term health innovations, including non-invasive blood glucose tracking. This technology would allow users to measure blood sugar levels without traditional finger-prick methods.

However, glucose monitoring remains a major technical challenge due to accuracy limitations in wearable devices, and Apple has not confirmed a release timeline.

Originally published on Tech Times

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