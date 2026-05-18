Malta Launches Nationwide ChatGPT Plus Program in Latest AI Education Initiative

ChatGPT Plus was once considered a personal productivity upgrade is now evolving into a national digital initiative. Now, it is moving beyond individual subscriptions as OpenAI partners with governments to integrate artificial intelligence into public infrastructure and education systems.

The latest development comes from Malta, where authorities have launched a nationwide program that will provide ChatGPT Plus access to all eligible citizens and residents after completing an AI literacy course. The initiative, titled "AI for All," is being developed in collaboration with the University of Malta and represents one of the first large-scale deployments of its kind.

Citizens Must Complete AI Literacy Training

Under the program, Maltese citizens registered under the national digital identity system will receive free access to ChatGPT Plus for one year. The rollout also extends benefits to Maltese citizens living abroad, broadening its reach beyond national borders.

Countrywide ChatGPT Plus access for Malta: https://t.co/kd4YNjK3x1 — Greg Brockman (@gdb) May 16, 2026

Before gaining access, participants must complete a structured AI literacy program focused on responsible usage, real-world applications, and digital safety. The initiative officially begins this month and is designed to prepare the population for an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Governments Begin Treating AI as Public Infrastructure

The Malta program is one of many growing global trends in which governments are beginning to treat AI platforms as essential infrastructure rather than optional consumer tools.

According to Digital Trends, policymakers are continuously exploring how AI can transform education systems, public services, and workforce development.

Similar efforts are reportedly emerging elsewhere, with the United Arab Emirates exploring large-scale collaborations involving AI infrastructure and nationwide adoption strategies.

ChatGPT Plus Expands From Tool to Civic Resource

ChatGPT Plus was originally considered a premium subscription for individual productivity, but its role is rapidly shifting toward institutional use. Governments now view AI literacy as a foundational skill, comparable to digital literacy in previous decades.

This transition exposes some controversies about long-term dependency on private AI platforms as they become embedded in public systems and education frameworks.

For OpenAI, the expansion strengthens its position at the center of global AI adoption. For governments, it paves the way for the beginning of a new era in which AI becomes an integrated part of everyday civic and educational life.

Originally published on Tech Times