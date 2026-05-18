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OnePlus Pauses OxygenOS Updates After Boot Loop Bug Hits Devices

OnePlus needs to do this pause to fix the boot loop bug.

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OnePlus has temporarily suspended its latest OxygenOS updates after a serious software issue caused boot loops and unexpected restarts on affected devices.

The company confirmed that OxygenOS builds 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX has been pulled from rollout while engineers investigate the problem.

Boot Loop Issue Affects Limited Number of Users

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According to a statement posted on the OnePlus Community Forum, only a small number of users experienced abnormal behavior following the update. However, the severity of the issue prompted OnePlus to immediately pause distribution to prevent a wider impact.

The decision comes after users reported devices becoming unstable shortly after installing the update, with some phones stuck in continuous reboot cycles.

Affected users reported repeated restarts, system instability, and, in some cases, temporarily unusable devices. OnePlus says its engineering team is actively working on a fix before resuming the update rollout.

OxygenOS Stability Under Scrutiny

OxygenOS has long been a key feature for OnePlus devices, known for its clean interface and fast performance. However, in recent years, deeper integration with Oppo's ColorOS system has changed the underlying software structure.

While this integration has accelerated feature development, it has also increased the complexity of major updates, occasionally leading to stability concerns and unexpected bugs in certain releases.

Recurring Update Problems Raise Concerns

According to Android Central, this is not the first time OxygenOS updates have been disrupted for users.

Previous software releases have also been temporarily paused after reports of system instability or performance issues across specific OnePlus models.

The company has acknowledged these challenges and says it is strengthening its internal testing processes.

Future OxygenOS builds are expected to undergo more rigorous quality assurance checks before being released to the public.

What OnePlus Users Should Do Next

OnePlus is advising users not to manually install or sideload OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX or 16.0.5.XXX from unofficial sources, as doing so may increase the risk of further system instability.

Users who have not yet updated are encouraged to remain on their current stable version until an official fix is released. Those who have already installed the update and are not experiencing issues are advised to avoid manual modifications until OnePlus resumes the rollout with a corrected build.

Originally published on Tech Times

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