OpenAI Reportedly Plans to Take Legal Action Apple Over Lack of Siri Integration

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to take legal action and sue Apple in the near future over the joint venture involving an integration with Siri.

The joint venture was announced back in 2024 and did not materialize as planned.

OpenAI Plans to Sue Apple Over Siri Partnership

Bloomberg reported that OpenAI's lawyers are now working with an outside legal firm to explore the "range of options that could be formally executed in the near future" against Apple over the Siri partnership.

There are various options that OpenAI is reportedly exploring with the third-party firm. One of which involves OpenAI sending Apple a notice, telling the latter that they allegedly breached the contract they had. This option does involve necessarily filing a full lawsuit.

An OpenAI executive said that at the outset of the deal in 2024, Apple did not detail the exact terms and what to expect from the deal, and this has now left them high and dry.

The executive also said that OpenAI has done everything that is needed from them "from a product perspective," while Apple has not "even made an honest effort."

ChatGPT and Siri vs. Gemini and Siri

According to 9to5Mac, the latest plan to take legal action is happening close to the upcoming WWDC 2026 showcase, where Apple is expected to unveil its work with Google's Gemini to power and upgrade Siri.

With ChatGPT and Siri's integration not materializing, OpenAI could be pleading their case to Apple about their deal falling through. This is especially as Gemini and Siri are now being touted to be the next massive upgrade for the AI assistant.

That said, Bloomberg reports that OpenAI does not plan on focusing on iOS, opening up its system to other AI models as their deal with Apple was not meant to be exclusive.

Originally published on Tech Times