A new report has revealed that Apple's Vision Pro 2, the awaited successor of its mixed-reality headset, is still years away from being released to the public and is not the main focus of the company at present.

It was revealed that the Apple Vision Pro will remain as the main headset of the company, with the company set to offer extended support for the current wearable tech.

Apple Vision Pro 2 Still 'Years Away,' Said Analyst

Apple analyst Mark Gurman said in his latest Power On newsletter via Bloomberg that the next-in-line headset for the Vision Pro lineup is still "years away."

At present, Apple is focusing its development and resources on other projects and technologies within the company, with the Vision Pro successor being bumped down the priority list.

CNET likewise reported that Apple has recently diverted company resources away from the development of the Vision Pro 2 headset to other products under development within the company.

Gurman said that Apple is prioritizing an AI pendant development, which is a new form of wearable, and the much-rumored AirPods with cameras, whose prototype is already under testing.

When to Expect the Successor XR Headset

According to Gurman, the mixed-reality headset successor from Apple is set to debut by 2028, claiming that he does not expect the company to release the device earlier than this timeline.

One of the big diversions from Apple is its newfound focus on the speculated "Apple Glasses," the company's take on smart glasses, to go up against the likes of Meta, Samsung, Google, and more.

That said, the early reports regarding the Apple Glasses reveal that it would not have a heads-up display via the lenses and will only deliver features like the ability to capture photos and videos, bring audio via ear bone conduction speakers, as well as AI-powered features.

Originally published on Tech Times