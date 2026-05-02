Experts Warn Parents About "Looksmaxxing" Teaching Teen Boys Extreme Appearance Hacks and Damaging Their Body Image

Experts are warning that the fast‑growing online trend known as "looksmaxxing" is pushing teen boys toward extreme appearance "hacks" that can harm both their bodies and their mental health.

"Looksmaxxing" is a social‑media idea that boys should "maximize" their looks through constant self‑improvement and optimization of their face and body.

Videos and forums encourage everything from skincare and hair routines to strict gym plans, jawline exercises, and even cosmetic procedures.

Experts say the core message is that a boy's worth depends on how closely he matches a narrow ideal: tall, muscular, clear‑skinned, and with features like a sharp jaw and deep‑set eyes. Mental health professionals warn that this can turn normal grooming into an obsession with "fixing" perceived flaws, according to NPR.

What is 'Looksmaxxing?'

Some content under the looksmaxxing label goes far beyond simple self‑care.

Teens are exposed to posts that praise crash dieting, extreme workout routines, steroid use, and "testosterone maxxing" to build a hyper‑muscular body at a young age.

Online communities sometimes invite boys to upload multiple photos and measurements so strangers can rate their faces and bodies, often using harsh language. Psychologists say this kind of public scoring and criticism can be especially damaging while boys are still going through normal puberty changes.

Clinicians report more boys struggling with body image, anxiety, and low mood linked to appearance‑focused content. Constant comparison with edited photos and AI rating tools can leave teens feeling ugly or "not good enough" when they do not see quick changes, Fortune reported.

Some boys become fixated on a single feature, such as their jawline or height, and spend long periods checking mirrors or analyzing photos. In worrying cases, a few online groups even link failure to "maxx" with self‑harm language and hopelessness.

Experts urge parents to watch for sudden changes in grooming, eating, gym habits, or mood, especially if their child talks often about being "ugly" or "behind" others.

Warning signs can include extreme dieting, heavy supplement use, secretive online behavior, or requests for cosmetic procedures to "fix" parts of their appearance.

Professionals recommend calm, open conversations about unrealistic online standards and encourage parents to praise qualities like kindness, effort, and interests, not just looks.

Parents are also advised to learn the slang around trends like looksmaxxing so they can spot harmful content early and seek professional support if needed, as per The Parentz.

Originally published on parentherald.com