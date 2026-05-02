Park Dong-bin's Unexpected Passing Shakes K-Drama Fans—Cause of Death Yet to Be Revealed

Park Dong-bin, a well-known South Korean actor, was found dead on the afternoon of April 29, 2026, at a restaurant inside a commercial building in Jangdong, Pungtaek, Gyeonggi Province. He was 56 years old. A friend who discovered his body reported it to the police around 4:25 p.m., according to the Gyeonggi Pungtaek Police Station.

As per Star News Korea, the police have stated that their initial investigation has not revealed any signs of homicide or other criminal activity. They also noted that no suicide note was found at the scene. The cause of death is still to be determined by officials.

The victim, Park Dong-bin, had been working on opening up a Korean restaurant in the very same place where he was discovered.

Park, an actor who had played numerous supporting roles, made his acting debut in 1996 with the movie "Ginkgo Bed." He became a star with his performance in the movie "Shiri" released in 1998.

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Throughout his career, Park starred in various movies and TV series such as "The Age of Rebellion," "Immortal Yi Sun-sin", "Sungkyunkwan Scandal", "All About Kimchi", "The Great Wife", "Enemies from a Past Life", "It Can Be Done", "Dancheolbiyeon-su", "Volcano High", and "The Flag of the Taegukgi".

As per Chosun Biz, Park earned immense popularity owing to his acting skills in the drama titled "I Think I Loved You" that got released in 2021. One particular scene in which Park had spilled juice became so popular with viewers that he earned himself the nickname "Juice Uncle."

Park Dong-bin married actress Lee Ui in December 2020, who is 12 years younger than him. The couple had a baby girl in 2023. It is reported by the publication that Park shared information about his daughter undergoing treatment for a complex heart problem on the show "Oh Eun-young's Gold Consultation" in 2024, getting a lot of encouragement from many people.

It can be noted that Park passed away, leaving behind his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

His wake is currently being held at the Gyeonggi Anseong Do-min Funeral Hall. The funeral procession is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. today, May 1, with burial planned at U-seong Park Cemetery via Yongin Pyeongwon Forest.

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Originally published on Kdrama Stars