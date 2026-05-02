Superdry Co‑Founder James Holder Found Guilty of Rape and Jailed While He Awaits Sentencing

James Holder, the 54-year-old co-founder of British fashion brand Superdry, was found guilty of rape on May 1, 2026, by a jury at Gloucester Crown Court and immediately remanded into custody while he awaits his sentencing.

The verdict came after a five-day trial at Cirencester Courthouse, where prosecutors presented evidence of an incident that occurred in the early hours of May 7, 2022, following a night out at a bar in Cheltenham, England. Holder was convicted of one count of rape but acquitted of a separate charge of assault by penetration.

The court rejected Holder's bail request, with Judge David Chidgey citing him as a flight risk due to his significant financial resources, according to the BBC.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on May 7, 2026. In Britain, the maximum penalty for rape is life imprisonment, with average sentences running around 10 years, according to the Ministry of Justice.

According to prosecutors, Holder and a male friend entered the victim's taxi without being invited and went back to her home after they had both been drinking at a bar.

Once inside, Holder used the bathroom and then fell asleep on her bed. He later woke up and called the woman, who had gone to rest in the living room, back into her own bedroom, where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim told the court that she cried and repeatedly asked Holder to stop, but he continued. She was only able to end the ordeal after managing to escape from the bedroom, after which Holder left her home shortly after. Prosecutors noted that her level of intoxication made her more vulnerable during the assault.

Holder denied all wrongdoing throughout the trial. He claimed the encounter was entirely consensual and said he believed the woman had shown clear signs of wanting to engage in sexual activity, ITV reported.

He also denied having any physical contact with her wrists, despite the victim submitting photos of bruising to police as evidence. During cross-examination, he denied that his reason for going to her home was to "find an opportunity to have sex with her."

Holder, a married father of two, co-founded Superdry in 2003 alongside entrepreneur Julian Dunkerton, starting out as a market stall in Cheltenham. The brand grew into a global streetwear name, opening its first physical store in Covent Garden, London, in 2004.

Holder led Superdry's product innovation division until 2016, when he resigned from the company while retaining a stake in the business. Superdry has since been delisted from the London Stock Exchange and has rebranded as Superdry & Co.

In a statement following the verdict, Superdry noted that the offense took place "well after his association with Superdry had ceased." Holder's legal team did not comment on whether it would file an appeal against the conviction, according to the New York Times.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald