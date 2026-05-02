U.S. To Withdraw Thousands Of Troops From Germany Amid Trump's Spat With Merz

The U.S. is set to withdraw some 5,000 troops from Germany as President Donald Trump continues to clash with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the rest of NATO as a whole.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision "follows a thorough review of the Department's force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground."

Concretely, about 14% of all U.S. troops stationed in the country would leave within six to 12 months, according to the Associated Press. It is the largest deployment in the continent and where the U.S. European Command is located.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the move was predictable but highlighted that the presence of U.S. troops in the region, "and especially in Germany, is in our interest and in the interest of the U.S." However, he added that "we Europeans must take on more responsibility for our security."

Trump clashed with Merz following remarks from the German chancellor that Iran is "humiliating" the U.S. in negotiations to end the war. He said on Monday that "Iranians are obviously very skilled ⁠at negotiating, or rather, very skilful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad ​and then leave again without any result."

Merz was making reference to developments that took place during April. Namely, the Trump administration announcing it would send special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi only for the latter to leave the country before they arrived. Trump ended up cancelling the trip.

Trump has lashed out ever since, also saying this week that Merz believes "it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."

"He doesn't know what he's talking about! If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage. I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise!" he added earlier this week.

Democrats in Congress criticized the move. Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said "the president should immediately cease this reckless action before he causes irreversible consequences for our alliances and long-term national security."

Trump said on Friday he is also considering removing troops from Italy and Spain, again criticizing NATO allies for what he sees as their lack of help during the war in Iran.

"Yeah, probably," Trump said when asked about the matter while speaking to press. "Why shouldn't I?" "Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible," he added.

Originally published on IBTimes