The Pentagon has added three more companies to its growing list of partners in artificial intelligence technology, with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and NVIDIA now made official partners.

AWS, Microsoft, NVIDIA Get AI Contracts with Pentagon

According to a report by Bloomberg, three renowned companies in the United States have recently signed agreements to provide the Pentagon with their top artificial intelligence technologies, tools, and more.

It was revealed in the latest agreements that they will share their AI tools with the Pentagon for the agency to use "for lawful operational use" on classified military networks.

According to the Pentagon, the new contracts will help "accelerate the transformation toward establishing the United States military as an AI-first fighting force."

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and NVIDIA join other Big Tech organizations that have carved out deals with Defense, including OpenAI, xAI, and Google.

Anthropic Remains Out of the AI Deal with DoD

Engadget reported that there is one last major US-based AI company that remains out of the equation, and it is none other than Dario and Daniela Amodei's Anthropic.

Back in February, Anthropic famously rejected the Pentagon's contract as the AI company negotiated that some privacy features remain, but the country's defense department does not want that to happen.

This led to the Trump administration to place a ban on Anthropic for use in the military and US government agencies, with both entities still facing each other in court.

However, this made Anthropic a highly regarded company among users, as its action proved that they are not willing to compromise their AI policies and safeguards for a Pentagon contract.

Originally published on Tech Times