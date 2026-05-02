2026 NBA Playoffs: Barrett's Late-Game Dagger Lifts Raptors Past Cavaliers, Extends Series to Game 7

RJ Barrett was struggling the whole game, shooting just 8-21, but his late-game dagger shocked everyone inside the Scotiabank Arena.

The Toronto Raptors kept their playoff hopes alive after a dramatic 112-110 overtime victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series.

It's Barrett Time

Barrett became the unsung hero of the recent game when he hit an unexpected three-pointer in the last five seconds of OT.

The 25-year-old forward registered 24 points, nine rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal to punch the Raptors a ticket to the Game 7 clash.

Late Drama Sends Game Into Overtime

According to Sports Illustrated, Cleveland came within seconds of closing out the series in regulation. With 11.6 seconds remaining, Mobley powered inside against Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles to tie the game and silence the Toronto crowd.

The Raptors had one final chance to win it in regulation, but Jamal Shead's buzzer-beating attempt rimmed out after a tense final possession, sending the game into overtime still deadlocked.

Wild Sequence in the Final Minutes

The extra period remained just as intense, with both teams trading defensive stops and key baskets.

A turning point came when Shead appeared to foul out, only for Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic to successfully challenge the call.

Officials ruled that Cleveland's Dean Wade had committed an illegal screen, overturning the foul decision.

The Cavaliers briefly gained control when James Harden hit a mid-range jumper to give them a late edge.

Scottie Barnes responded immediately with a clutch basket to level the score once again.

Donovan Mitchell then put Cleveland ahead 110-108 with under a minute remaining, setting the stage for another dramatic finish.

RJ Barrett Delivers the Game-Winning Shot

After forcing a critical turnover, the Raptors regained possession and turned to RJ Barrett in the final seconds.

Barrett delivered under pressure, sinking a go-ahead three-pointer with just 1.2 seconds left on the clock to give Toronto a 112-110 lead.

Cleveland's final attempt came from Evan Mobley, but his desperation three-pointer missed as time expired, sealing the Raptors' victory.

Game 7 Awaits in Cleveland

The series now shifts back to Cleveland for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday, May 3. Notably, the home team has won every game in the series so far, but this narrative is still not yet finalized.

The Raptors will aim to break that pattern and secure their first trip to the second round since 2020, while the Cavaliers look to defend home court one final time to advance in the playoffs.

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Originally published on sportsworldnews.com