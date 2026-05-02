Apple Mac Mini Price Jumps as AI Demand Forces End of $599 Base Model

Apple has officially removed its most affordable Mac mini configuration, signaling another major shift driven by the growing demand for AI-ready hardware.

The company no longer offers the $599 Mac mini model on its online store, leaving customers with configurations starting at 512GB of storage.

As a result, the Mac mini's base price has increased to $799. For buyers seeking an affordable Apple desktop computer, this is a new challenge.

AI Boom Fuels Demand for Mac Mini Hardware

When Apple introduced the redesigned Mac mini in 2024, according to Engadget, the device quickly gained attention for offering strong performance at a competitive price.

Powered by Apple's M4 chip and equipped with 16GB of RAM, the compact desktop became popular among developers, content creators, and AI enthusiasts.

Its ability to run local large language models and AI-powered applications made the Mac mini an attractive option for users experimenting with automation tools and AI agents from home.

As interest in artificial intelligence expanded, demand for higher-capacity storage and memory components also increased across the industry.

For experts, the supply pressures may have influenced Apple's decision to discontinue the lower-priced model.

Tim Cook Addresses Growing AI Hardware Demand

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently discussed the growing popularity of Apple desktops during the company's latest earnings call.

According to Cook, devices such as the Mac mini and Mac Studio have become increasingly important platforms for AI-related workloads and emerging agentic technologies, per MacRumors.

Cook acknowledged that demand for these systems exceeded Apple's initial expectations and noted that balancing supply and demand could take several months.

Rising Component Costs Continue To Impact Apple Products

The Mac mini is not the only Apple product affected by rising hardware costs. Apple has also increased storage configurations and pricing for newer MacBook Air models featuring the M5 chip.

Unlike Apple's laptop lineup, however, the Mac mini currently has no cheaper alternative available.

Consumers hunting for a budget-friendly Apple desktop may now need to accept the higher entry price as AI-driven demand continues to change the trajectory of the market.

Originally published on Tech Times