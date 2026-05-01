Donald Trump Backs Prince William as King, Says Meghan Markle Has 'Done' Something to Prince Harry

US President Donald Trump has triggered a transatlantic diplomatic storm by publicly endorsing Prince William as the natural successor to the throne while issuing a blunt critique of Meghan Markle.

Speaking in the Oval Office to royal biographer Robert Hardman, the President reportedly questioned the dramatic shift in Prince Harry's public persona since his marriage.

'What has she done to that guy?' Trump asked, referring to the Duchess of Sussex in a conversation that has now reignited global debate over the future of the British monarchy.

The comments, made as King Charles concluded his high-profile April 2026 state visit to Washington, signal a clear preference for the Prince and Princess of Wales over the California-based Sussexes.

The exchange, detailed in The Daily Mail, comes at a fragile moment for the House of Windsor. With King Charles managing a rigorous schedule amid his ongoing cancer treatment, the President's vocal support for the Prince of Wales adds a layer of political weight to the royal succession 2026 narrative.

For the Sussexes, the remarks represent a renewed challenge to their standing in the United States, especially as the President appears to align himself with the traditional wing of the British Royal Family.

Donald Trump took a dig at Meghan Markle and “what she’s done” to Prince Harry while discussing the royal family with a visiting British royal author in the Oval Office. https://t.co/b8DfGeWvLz — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 1, 2026

Trump's Praise for Prince William as Future King

During the Oval Office conversation, Donald Trump was reportedly warm in his assessment of Prince William, reflecting what some interpret as a clear preference within the royal family dynamics.

According to Hardman, Trump described William as a 'good guy' and suggested he would make a 'good King'. The remarks align with broader public perceptions in the UK and the US that Prince William is being steadily prepared for the future role of monarch following King Charles III.

This public show of confidence reinforces the image of the Prince of Wales as a figure of continuity and strength, a portrayal that has been central to his public role during the King's recent health challenges.

Observers suggest that Trump's royal family remarks are not merely casual observations but a strategic alignment with the future of the UK-US 'Special Relationship'. By framing Prince William as King in such positive terms, the President is signalling that the American administration views the Waleses as the primary bridge between the two nations. This endorsement contrasts sharply with the administration's cooler stance toward the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Boy, that wife of his”. I asked Grok to summarize the article because I’m not paying Daily Mail for extras. Even President Trump knows that Meghan and Harry have done too much wrong and dug themselves into a hole. pic.twitter.com/n91uiDzLN4 — Duchess of Geeks (@DuchessofGeeks) May 1, 2026

The Meghan Markle Comment that Sparked a Firestorm

The most provocative moment of the interview centred on Meghan Markle's influence over Prince Harry. The President's blunt question, 'What has she done to that guy?', echoes a sentiment frequently found in British tabloid coverage but rarely voiced so directly by a sitting world leader. The remark touches on the perceived distance between Harry and his former life as a senior working royal, a gap that many critics attribute to his marriage and subsequent move to Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex controversy continues to be fueled by their public interventions in global politics. Critics of the couple argue that their brand of activism is often at odds with the neutral stance traditionally required of the monarchy. Trump's scepticism appears to stem from this perceived shift, suggesting that the Harry he once knew, the decorated veteran and working royal, has been fundamentally altered by his current path.

The framing of Meghan as a transformative influence on Harry has long been a recurring theme in global tabloids, and Trump's remarks have now amplified that conversation once again.

Inside the White House Exchange with Robert Hardman

The remarks were shared during a White House interview with Trump by royal biographer Robert Hardman, who recounted being invited into the Oval Office during discussions marking King Charles' diplomatic visit to the United States.

Hardman described the exchange as informal but revealing, with Trump offering candid opinions on the House of Windsor. While praising King Charles' visit as a diplomatic success, the conversation shifted toward the younger royals and their public roles.

Trump's remarks, as reported, also suggested scepticism about Prince Harry's return to royal duties. This aligns with broader speculation reflected in the keyword Prince Harry return to royal family unlikely, which continues to dominate royal commentary.

Harry's Ukraine Speech and Rising Geopolitical Tensions

The friction between the President and the Duke of Sussex has been further complicated by recent events in Europe. In a powerful speech in Kyiv, Prince Harry urged global leaders to honour their sovereignty commitments to the war-torn nation. While the speech was widely praised by humanitarian groups, it reportedly sparked a dynamic in Washington between Prince Harry and Trump over Ukraine.

This intervention has been interpreted by commentators as contributing to what some are calling the Prince Harry Ukraine speech Trump reaction dynamic, especially given Trump's reported preference for a more restrained political role for royals.

The President has long advocated for a more restrained US role in international conflicts, and Harry's vocal call for increased global intervention was seen by some as a direct challenge to the administration's 'America First' policy. This clash of ideologies has made a Prince Harry return to the royal family unlikely in the eyes of many political analysts.

The Sussexes now find themselves in a difficult position: their advocacy earns them global headlines but risks further alienating them from the prevailing political winds in both London and Washington.

The Future of The House of Windsor

The President's remarks have effectively inserted American political opinion into the heart of the British constitutional debate. While the Palace remains officially neutral on such comments, the reality is that the public perception of the 'firm' is being shaped by global figures on both sides of the Atlantic.

The ongoing fascination with the royal succession reveals a deep-seated public desire for stability. For Prince William, the President's support is a welcome boost as he takes on more significant state duties.

For Harry and Meghan, the path forward remains uncertain. As the 2026 political landscape continues to evolve, the Sussexes may find that their most significant challenge is not just winning over the British public but also navigating the complex opinions of the world's most powerful leaders.

Originally published on IBTimes UK